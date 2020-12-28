New York Knicks 130-110 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter stunned as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday routed at MSG 

The Milwaukee Bucks had a night to forget as they were blown out of Madison Square Garden by the New York Knicks 130-110 during a stunning night of NBA action. No one expected the kind of embarrassment that the Knicks administered to the Bucks and it shocked the Twittersphere.
Milwaukee Bucks started off slow
It wasn’t too bad at the beginning, but it was still unusual to see the Bucks trailing the Knicks at all – even before the half ended.
You knew it was going to be a long night when the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t leading the 0-2 New York Knicks at the half.
It’s funny how the Bucks’ broadcast team was hoping, maybe even begging, for the Knicks to act like the Knicks.
Someone took an animated film too seriously it seems.
The Milwaukee Bucks had some good moments. Unfortunately for the visitors, those plays were too few and not often.
This is definitely not one that anyone could have predicted, but major props to those who believed in Elfrid Payton playing better than Jrue Holiday at point. (Assuming there was anybody other than relatives of the New York Knicks' point guard who did so.)
The New York Knicks were just too good; they never let up
Here’s the story of the game before the fourth quarter even began:
The 21-point lead after three quarters had everyone walking around like penguins.
After Antetokounmpo signed an extension during the offseason, many teams that were preparing to woo him away from the Milwaukee Bucks had to switch gears. The New York Knicks definitely would have wanted him. A tweet during the final few minutes of the game was hilarious enough to merit mention.
Here’s one stat that you don’t see every day – and probably never will again.
During garbage time, one Twitter user reminded the Milwaukee Bucks about leaving Frank Ntilikina too open. Gave him a nickname, too.
Oh, and here’s how Ntilikina supposedly felt after making two straight 3s.
The Greek Freak wasn’t so eager to throw in the towel yet despite the lead, so he did this.
Too little, too late for the Milwaukee Bucks, though as the New York Knicks were just too much for them tonight.
After the huge win, the Knicks were feeling like Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals. Or something like that.
Published 28 Dec 2020, 09:26 IST