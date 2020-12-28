New York Knicks 130-110 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter stunned as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday routed at MSG 

The Milwaukee Bucks had a night to forget as they were blown out of Madison Square Garden by the New York Knicks 130-110 during a stunning night of NBA action. No one expected the kind of embarrassment that the Knicks administered to the Bucks and it shocked the Twittersphere.

Milwaukee Bucks started off slow

It wasn’t too bad at the beginning, but it was still unusual to see the Bucks trailing the Knicks at all – even before the half ended.

Great communication from Antetokounmpo. Let Connaughton know he was trailing in transition, Connaughton sucked in the defender and opened up a lane for Antetokounmpo.



Bucks still down, 45-39, with 3:50 left in the second quarter. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 28, 2020

You knew it was going to be a long night when the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t leading the 0-2 New York Knicks at the half.

Terrible half for the Bucks as they trail by 16. Everything needs to be better. — He’s staying and we’re “tampering” (Brew Hoop) (@brewhoop) December 28, 2020

Knicks crowding the paint and filling the lanes every time Giannis has the ball. It'll work as long as Milwaukee's shooters don't hit their 3s. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 28, 2020

It’s funny how the Bucks’ broadcast team was hoping, maybe even begging, for the Knicks to act like the Knicks.

Bucks broadcast, as Knicks are up 13 in the 3Q:

"Until they prove otherwise, you have to assume the Knicks are going to Knick, right?"



"That's what you would hope -- that the Knicks' personality would rear its ugly head at some point." — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) December 28, 2020

Someone took an animated film too seriously it seems.

The Milwaukee Bucks had some good moments. Unfortunately for the visitors, those plays were too few and not often.

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Jrue Holiday's handle is so tight. Couple behind the back dribbles in transition and then a dropoff for an Antetokounmpo lay-up and the Bucks have cut it to 14 at 74-60 with 6:33 left in the third quarter. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 28, 2020

This is definitely not one that anyone could have predicted, but major props to those who believed in Elfrid Payton playing better than Jrue Holiday at point. (Assuming there was anybody other than relatives of the New York Knicks' point guard who did so.)

If you accurately predicted Elfrid Payton torching Jrue Holiday tonight, I'm impressed. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) December 28, 2020

Elfrid Payton has hit three 3s tonight — or 21% of the 3s he hit last season for the Knicks. And he played in 45 games in 2019-20 but hit just 14 3s. He's got four this season in nearly two games. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 28, 2020

The New York Knicks were just too good; they never let up

Here’s the story of the game before the fourth quarter even began:

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bucks trail, 96-75.



Bucks are 5-of-31 from 3.

Knicks are 12-of-21 from 3.



That's the game. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 28, 2020

The 21-point lead after three quarters had everyone walking around like penguins.

Knicks up 21 on the Bucks at the end of 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/6NmPWM2FoY — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 28, 2020

After Antetokounmpo signed an extension during the offseason, many teams that were preparing to woo him away from the Milwaukee Bucks had to switch gears. The New York Knicks definitely would have wanted him. A tweet during the final few minutes of the game was hilarious enough to merit mention.

Knicks showing Giannis what could have been — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 28, 2020

Here’s one stat that you don’t see every day – and probably never will again.

The Bucks have five 3-pointers in 35 attempts. Frank Ntilikina has four in four attempts. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) December 28, 2020

During garbage time, one Twitter user reminded the Milwaukee Bucks about leaving Frank Ntilikina too open. Gave him a nickname, too.

Don't the Bucks know you can't leave Frankie 𝚂̶𝚖̶𝚘̶𝚔̶𝚎̶𝚜̶ Strokes open from three? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) December 28, 2020

Oh, and here’s how Ntilikina supposedly felt after making two straight 3s.

Frank after starting 2/2 from 3 pic.twitter.com/ZcihBYSmaI — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 28, 2020

The Greek Freak wasn’t so eager to throw in the towel yet despite the lead, so he did this.

Too little, too late for the Milwaukee Bucks, though as the New York Knicks were just too much for them tonight.

After the huge win, the Knicks were feeling like Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals. Or something like that.

