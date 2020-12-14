New York Knicks 91-99 Detroit Pistons: Twitter reacts as RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin show potential despite loss | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Could this finally be the year the New York Knicks turn it around? The Knicks have been the league's laughing stock for the last seven years, which is how long it has been since they last made the NBA playoffs. Despite suffering a loss tonight to the Detroit Pistons, the Knickerbockers continued to show signs of potential.

The New York Knicks are focusing on building from the draft. They are the fourth-youngest team in the NBA and do not have a player over 30 years old. As the New York Knicks just finished up their NBA preseason matchup against the Detroit Pistons, let's look at how Twitter reacted to the young team play.

RJ Barrett shines in loss to the Pistons

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

The second-year, first round draft pick RJ Barrett stole the show in tonight's preseason game. The guard out of Duke University led the game in scoring with 25 points and was the best player on the court.

Having his rookie season cut short due to COVID-19 and not getting another round of summer-ball play, there were questions of whether Barrett would show improvement in his second year. He let his play prove the critics wrong tonight.

Knicks will start Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Alec Burks, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel in second preseason game tonight. Same as preseason opener. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 13, 2020

Don’t sleep on RJ Barrett this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/43rXMzL6sX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 9, 2020

Predicting Rj Barrett’s 2021 Stats:



▫️18.0 PTS

▫️5.5 REB

▫️3.5 AST

▫️1.0 STL

▫️44/32/70 Splits (53 TS%) pic.twitter.com/l6yPnQ4R5h — 𝓙𝓪𝔂🇵🇦⁸ (@GeneralJay62) December 11, 2020

RJ Barrett on the New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/sxqULYCLCe — Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) December 14, 2020

Showing signs of being an elite scorer — Frank Ntilikina Fan (@Ntilikina11Fan) December 14, 2020

What a smart move by the @nyknicks to draft RJ in 2019! @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/V1E9H3lo8X — O.C. ROMANISTA 10 (@AngeloIaniro) December 14, 2020

The New York Knicks drafted RJ Barrett with the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Barrett was the number one ranked high school player in the nation going into his freshman year at Duke, where he led the ACC in scoring.

The ball is in RJ Barrett’s hands a ton more already under Thibs, as opposed to Randle.



RJ is gonna be a star- major strides compared to last year



Go @nyknicks 🔸🔹 — Kalil Farhat (@kalil_farhat) December 14, 2020

The New York Knicks will need this kind of performance out of RJ Barrett consistently to have even a half-chance at earning one of the final seeds for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

New York Knicks draft pick Obi Toppin looks NBA ready

North Florida v Dayton

The New York Knicks have had a surprisingly impressive offseason up to this point, as they've signed some quality players in free agency and drafted players that could impact this upcoming season straightaway.

One of those players is Obi Toppin. Toppin is a 6'9" forward out of the University of Dayton. Some would call Toppin a "late bloomer," as he is already 22 years old. He had a great first preseason game, and fans were calling him 'the savior of New York.' Although he dropped off from that status tonight, he continued to show flashes of potential.

Obi Toppin will be more popular in NYC than Kevin Durant by the end of the week — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) December 12, 2020

It’s official...I am in love with Obi Toppin. Yes, this was all I needed to see. #AintNoStoppin pic.twitter.com/oDaktNExeF — Cub Wood (@C_Marchio2) December 14, 2020

My 2020-21 #NBA Season Predictions:



MVP: Damian Lillard

DPOTY: Anthony Davis

ROTY: Obi Toppin

MIP: Markelle Fultz

6MOTY: Caris Levert

COTY: Terry Stotts

NBA Champion: Boston Celtics

Finals MVP: Jayson Tatum https://t.co/gi5t64SZz6 — Nathan (@nathanmacchion) December 14, 2020

Obi Toppin will save the Knicks — Obi Toppin fan account (@JohnnyBoySezer) December 14, 2020

Kevin Durant’s first bucket as a member of the Nets is a blow by dunk but Obi Toppin exists so I’m not impressed — Rich "MaZe" Lopez (@richmazelopez) December 13, 2020

Obi Toppin was born and raised in New York, and already has a strong fanbase solely for that reason. If he can be even average for the Knicks, he will be a fan favorite.

on the verge of tweeting something very regrettable about Obi Toppin. omg. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 12, 2020

Obi Toppin is fuuuuun — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 12, 2020

@wallyball Obi Toppin is going to be really good - it takes time for a rookie in the NBA to adjust to the speed of the game - shooting in an empty arena also is tough for players with sight lines and depth perception- let’s be patient with Obi- — Mike Glennan (@michael_glennan) December 14, 2020

Although it seems the New York Knicks still have a lot of work to do, their young players have shown signs of potential and seem to finally be moving in the right direction. Knicks fans should not get their hopes up about returning to the playoffs.

Still, after a year of player development and another free agency signing, the Knicks could find themselves back in the playoff contenders conversation for the 2021-22 season.