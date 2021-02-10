New York Knicks 96-98 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Derrick Rose returns to Big Apple squad

Derrick Rose's debut in his second stint with the New York Knicks was ruined when the Miami Heat secured a 98-96 win over his side on Tuesday.

The game was reminiscent of the bruising New York Knicks-Miami Heat battles from the late 1990s which usually ended with low scores.

The night before, Derrick Rose spent time with the New York Knicks rookies and made sure he was available to them. This was a great gesture from the former MVP.

After speculation that he might not be ready to play for the franchise yet, he suited up for New York on Tuesday.

One Twitter user wanted everyone to believe that the Knicks are now better than the Brooklyn Nets.

D-Rose had dinner with Knicks rookies Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley last night, and let them know he's here to help them grow and gave them his number.



Veteran leadership 💯 pic.twitter.com/trEf5UWtt8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2021

D-Rose is back on the Knicks 🌹 pic.twitter.com/sAfOkzmXK8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2021

I kinda of knew this already but now that Drose has returned to New York. The Knicks officially RUN New York. The Nets era is OVER!!!! — 2XGoCrazy Burner (@2xgocrazyBurner) February 10, 2021

Derrick Rose ran the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat featured Kelly Olynyk

Derrick Rose ran the show in the first half as he looked like the Chicago Bulls version of himself, only smarter and more in control.

Rose's trade appears to have paid off handsomely, especially if this is just a preview of what's to come for the New York Knicks.

A Twitter user felt that it was an underrated trade. Another believes the Knicks got him for a bargain.

Derrick Rose's 1st half!

10 PTS (3/4 FG, 2/2 3PT) & 3 AST in 11 MINS



🌹 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/E4UfezAO30 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 10, 2021

Underrated trade — 𝙎𝙚𝙩𝙝 (@PRODBYSETHx) February 10, 2021

and we got him for a bag of chips 😂 — trust (@TrustOn2K) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Miami Heat forward/center Kelly Olynyk was scorching from the outside, torching his opponents and keeping the game close.

KO is cooking 🍳



17 Pts / 5 threes / 3 Rebs / 1 Blk pic.twitter.com/vWmDawFLlY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat were playing almost even at halftime

No quarters were given, and almost no shots were uncontested. This was a game that 90s former Miami Heat coach Pat Riley and former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy would be proud of.

Tyler Herro made a basket with 30.1 seconds remaining to break a 55-all tie. Little did anyone know that this play was a portent of things to come.

another close one pic.twitter.com/CqjvorHpSB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is defended by RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 09, 2021 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Knicks went on a 33-10 run to take the lead before the Heat came storming back with their own run, an 11-0 salvo that kept New York from breaking away for good.

In the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 94, Tyler Herro put on his superhero suit and drained this clutch 3-pointer with 1:04 to go in the game, giving the Miami Heat a 3-point lead, 97-94.

In the dying seconds of the game, Jimmy Butler was fouled and sent to the floor. Jimmy may have taken some acting lessons while he was out with the COVID-19 protocols and you can actually see him looking a bit suspicious here. No wonder New York fans are incensed!

Jimmy Butler checks to see if ref made the call😂

Full video: https://t.co/oOo5hPdtJ6

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/MxjUVjY0ep — Chaz (@ChazClavant) February 10, 2021

After the close win by the Miami Heat, there were more than a few referee bashers on Twitter, blaming the refs for the free-throw disparity that cost the New York Knicks the game.

There are lots of reasons for the huge difference in free-throw attempts but you be the judge as to what happened in Miami tonight.

39-16 in free throw attempts and still only win by 2. Something is wrong with that picture. — Robert (@rcarlson85) February 10, 2021

The Heat shouldn’t be proud of this win. They had this game practically gift wrapped for them and still barely won. — Mamba Forever🐍 (@UniteFor_Change) February 10, 2021

But the fact that he didn’t have that great a night offensively and it took a bunch of bail out calls for Miami to win by 2 makes it worse. — Mamba Forever🐍 (@UniteFor_Change) February 10, 2021

This shot of Jimmy Butler is definitely going to be a meme in the coming days! Twitter can't seem to get enough of the Miami Heat star looking around after the referees called a foul.

The morning after when someone says half off @PapaJohnsSFL...



Promo Code 'HEATWIN' all day tomorrow! 🍕 https://t.co/IXApdwNu0U — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2021

Butler had a near-triple-double, with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to power the Miami Heat to the win.

On the New York Knicks side, Twitter was gushing over Derrick Rose's return. He had 14 points and three assists in 20 minutes of action. There was a certain spark to the Knicks offense when he was on the floor, and many noticed it.

Someone even thought his performance was better than his entire first season with the team! Meanwhile, others were looking for trades to free up more minutes for Rose and give the other guards a chance to shine elsewhere.

Overall, everyone loved Derrick Rose's first game back with the New York Knicks.

Ohh and Derrick Rose in the 20 minutes he played today was more impactful than the 64 games he played for the Knicks when Phil traded for him... he’s gonna help a lot this time around, different attitude, different agenda, different player — Monty Pilliams (@BigShotBryan) February 10, 2021

First...the positive tweet. Derrick Rose looked quick, sharp and effective in his re-debut with #Knicks #greatget — Rick Kamla (@RickKamlaSports) February 10, 2021

I love to see Derrick rose get buckets. Dude deserve to be acknowledged for the great basketball player he is. If he wasn’t so prone to injury he would have been one of the greatest to ever play the game in my opinion!!! https://t.co/vF4eozE3QK — U 🧢’N (@ItsJust_Cade) February 10, 2021

Now that the Knicks have Derrick Rose maybe they would be willing to move on from former 1st rd bust Frank Ntilikina. Might a change of scenery help both players? — ReyWil (@ReyWil17) February 10, 2021

Derrick Rose played great especially given he came in absolutely cold.

The second unit looked much better with Rose out there.

Obi got more touches.

AND: Quickley played more minutes tonight than the last three games.

Rose is going to help this young team win *and* develop. — High IQ (@naloDsemaJ) February 10, 2021

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat certainly gave us some great things to tweet about today.

