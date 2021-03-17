New York Knicks 96-99 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter in awe of Tobias Harris' 30-point effort in defensive slugfest

The Philadelphia 76ers protected their home court and extended their winning streak by beating the New York Knicks 99-96 at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

The Sixers' six-game winning streak is their longest of the season, and it came at a time when star center Joel Embiid is on the injured list.

Ben Simmons and company were trailing most of the game, but a late surge highlighted by key defensive play gave them the momentum they needed to arrest the lead from the visitors. Simmons almost had a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Tobias Harris led all scorers with 30 points and six rebounds, while Seth Curry had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. The two combined for 8-of-13 shooting from three-point territory which was crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers taking the lead for good.

The New York Knicks came out sharp early

A few Knicks fans made the trip to Pennsylvania, and the Philadelphia Sixers broadcasters thought it was unusual during this pandemic.

Tobias Harris' team found themselves in a hole at halftime with the score at 56-48. After trading baskets for much of the first half, the New York Knicks were able to put on the afterburners in the final four minutes.

Julius Randle, in particular, continued to showcase All-Star form in the first half as the Knicks seized control of the second quarter with a quick burst.

Knicks up 56-48 at the half.@J30_RANDLE with 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST already pic.twitter.com/58hvp6OfJB — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 17, 2021

RJ BARRETT WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/Rf3CNG2KVn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Some Knicks fans in the house chanting MVP w/ Randle at the line. 76ers drowned 'em out with artificial noise. — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) March 17, 2021

I loved Randle as a Lakers fan. It's great to see him put it all together. He has such an amazing motor and has always been a beast. — Seth (@seth_3333) March 17, 2021

Knicks not a easy win anymore, especially tonight coming off of a controversial loss #HereTheyCome — Kevin Shell (@shellone2010) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Julius Randle #30 against Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers made a run in the third quarter but the New York Knicks staved off the rally

Seth Curry was scorching hot in the third quarter, nailing a couple of threes and scoring 14 points in the period. Mixing up his attack with threes and drives to the basket, the veteran guard practically carried the Sixers offensively.

Stopping the New York Knicks was another matter altogether, though.

Seth Curry with a couple of deep 3s here to start the 3rd quarter. Side-stepped into a 3pta earlier in the game as well. Sixers still struggling to stop the Knicks, but it's nice to see Curry let them fly like that. Would help the Sixers if he can get his 3pt volume up a tad. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

This Seth Curry run is too much for me 😐 — Teron N. Briggs (@TeronBriggs) March 17, 2021

Seth Curry and IQ guarding each other pic.twitter.com/2lRAAsUWV8 — StacyPatton (@StacyPatton89) March 17, 2021

I don't think Seth Curry gets enough respect. — Sean Hartnett (@HartnettHockey) March 17, 2021

The block ✅

The finish ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/29MtRZvn6e — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 17, 2021

Dwight Howard energized the Philadelphia 76ers crowd with a block on Julius Randle

Dwight Howard brought the crowd to its feet with a massive block on Julius Randle. The Philadelphia 76ers fans cheered wildly as it took away a sure basket from the New York Knicks big man.

Advertisement

The play by the former Defensive Player of the Year gave the home team the energy they needed to secure the lead a few possessions later.

Dwight Howard with a big-time block on Julius Randle at the rim. Randle went down hard but seems alright pic.twitter.com/VYcFA0hTAM — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 17, 2021

That Dwight Howard block though — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 17, 2021

DWIGHT HOWARD💪💪💪💪💪 — JAIME 🇵🇷🏁 (@randomsox_15) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Play that superman music 4 Howard — MORPHEUZ (@morpheuz215) March 17, 2021

Dwight and Nerlens just had two of the best blocks of the season on consecutive plays — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) March 17, 2021

Amazing block by Howard — Longest View (@alvinisaiah) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

We need to move the ball. It's all 1 on 1 with Randle right now... — Ian Chisolm (@IanChisolm) March 17, 2021

Gotta run some actions with the ball in RJ or Randle’s hands. Why isolate, when you can make things easier? — Basketball Robot (@DallasAmico_) March 17, 2021

It was Tobias Harris who took control of the offense in the final three minutes of the close encounter. The game was decided at the free-throw line, with neither team making a field goal until Immanuel Quickley made a basket with 2.9 seconds left.

Tobias Harris: THE CLOSER pic.twitter.com/4qvgNrJSuj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Tobias Harris should have been an All Star — Sean (@raginalphawalrs) March 17, 2021

ONCE AGAIN FANS OWE TOBIAS HARRIS AN APOLOGY!!!! https://t.co/ydOLXQgT8V — Marcus Phillips (@TheTrialsofMAP) March 17, 2021

Tobias Harris in the clutch this season pic.twitter.com/lMcR4zfaCR — Jmilsy (@Jmilsy4) March 17, 2021

New York Knicks fans were frustrated by the turn of events. An almost certain win resulted in a heartbreaking loss for the players, organization and their followers. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers showed why they were the No. 1 team in the East with a clutch performance.

Advertisement

Two nights in a row now where it seems like the Knicks have not challenged plays they really should have. Strange — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) March 17, 2021

If #Knicks miss the playoffs, they'll be kicking themselves that they didn't win these two games. https://t.co/4n18tls086 — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) March 17, 2021

These 3 losses against the top tier east teams should hopefully make Knicks avoid a dumb short sided trade to go for the 5 seed and just play it out with this roster — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) March 17, 2021

Sixers turned up their D and Knicks ran out of gas. Just couldn't get enough buckets. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Knicks lead the league in moral victories — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) March 17, 2021

The @sixers sixth straight win wasn't easy, but they earned a comeback 99-96 victory Tuesday night over the Knicks @WellsFargoCtr @NoahLevick of @NBCSPhilly has the recap: https://t.co/hVWUKXc57P pic.twitter.com/x0UXk3B1iw — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 17, 2021

Dwight excited to be playing with all these young sixers guys 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gbCsDFK7yb — T24™ (@TFitzgerald24) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal expected to stay with Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans ready to move Eric Bledsoe