New York Knicks 96-99 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter in awe of Tobias Harris' 30-point effort in defensive slugfest

The Philadelphia 76ers protected their home court and extended their winning streak by beating the New York Knicks 99-96 at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.
The Sixers' six-game winning streak is their longest of the season, and it came at a time when star center Joel Embiid is on the injured list.
Ben Simmons and company were trailing most of the game, but a late surge highlighted by key defensive play gave them the momentum they needed to arrest the lead from the visitors. Simmons almost had a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Tobias Harris led all scorers with 30 points and six rebounds, while Seth Curry had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. The two combined for 8-of-13 shooting from three-point territory which was crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers taking the lead for good.
The New York Knicks came out sharp early
A few Knicks fans made the trip to Pennsylvania, and the Philadelphia Sixers broadcasters thought it was unusual during this pandemic.
Tobias Harris' team found themselves in a hole at halftime with the score at 56-48. After trading baskets for much of the first half, the New York Knicks were able to put on the afterburners in the final four minutes.
Julius Randle, in particular, continued to showcase All-Star form in the first half as the Knicks seized control of the second quarter with a quick burst.
The Philadelphia 76ers made a run in the third quarter but the New York Knicks staved off the rally
Seth Curry was scorching hot in the third quarter, nailing a couple of threes and scoring 14 points in the period. Mixing up his attack with threes and drives to the basket, the veteran guard practically carried the Sixers offensively.
Stopping the New York Knicks was another matter altogether, though.
Dwight Howard energized the Philadelphia 76ers crowd with a block on Julius Randle
Dwight Howard brought the crowd to its feet with a massive block on Julius Randle. The Philadelphia 76ers fans cheered wildly as it took away a sure basket from the New York Knicks big man.
The play by the former Defensive Player of the Year gave the home team the energy they needed to secure the lead a few possessions later.
It was Tobias Harris who took control of the offense in the final three minutes of the close encounter. The game was decided at the free-throw line, with neither team making a field goal until Immanuel Quickley made a basket with 2.9 seconds left.
New York Knicks fans were frustrated by the turn of events. An almost certain win resulted in a heartbreaking loss for the players, organization and their followers. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers showed why they were the No. 1 team in the East with a clutch performance.
