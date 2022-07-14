“Those 2 together can be your foundation and your culture to actually be eye candy to attract other free agents” - Kendrick Perkins says the New York Knicks should go “all in” for 3x All-Star

With the NBA offseason in full swing, many wonder what the New York Knicks are doing. Analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that he knows what the Knicks need to do with the rest of the offseason.

Perkins believes the Knicks need to acquire 3-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Fans speculated about the Knicks acquiring Mitchell, but the Jazz's other offseason moves make it more feasible.

During a recent segment on NBA Today, Perkins spoke about why he believes the New York Knicks need to go after Mitchell.

"We talking about Donovan Mitchell. Still, a young guy that is scratching the surface of in his prime has a lot to offer. The Knicks should go all in on him. You pair him up with Jalen Brunson."

Pairing Donovan Mitchell with the New York Knicks' other major offseason acquisition could significantly improve their future. Perkins believes a new duo at the Knicks would make them competitive, if not win a championship.

"Look, I'm not saying that they're going to deliver a title, yeah, but those two together can be your foundation and your culture. To actually be eye candy to attract other free agents and attract other guys to say, you know what, I want to go to the Knicks. Let me force my way out of this situation."

Recruiting is a significant factor in building a championship contender in the modern NBA. Convincing players, especially ring chasers, that a particular team is their best chance of winning is vital.

Depending on what the New York Knicks will need to give up to acquire the 3-time All-Star, the team could become a top destination.

With the addition of Mitchell, the Knicks will become a team with plenty of potential to interest role players. As a result of what trading for the 3-time All-Star would mean for New York, Perkins is not the only person wanting the trade.

Other analysts agree with Kedrick Perkins that the New York Knicks should go after 3x All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson could go from playoff opponents to Knicks teammates.

While many fans want the Knicks to acquire Mitchell, analysts also support it. Another analyst on NBA Today agreed with the idea of the Knicks acquiring Mitchell.

"I like the idea of going all in for the Knicks for Donovan Mitchell, especially if somehow you can keep R.J. Barrett. You have a young talented core that I'd be down for with Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett. They are not only talented and skilled on the court but they've got a really nice group of character."

NBA Today wasn't the only place where people fell in love with the idea of the Knicks getting Mitchell.

Max Wildstein @MaxWildstein The thing people don’t realize: If the Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell now, that makes them down the road an appealing destination for an even bigger star player in the future. The thing people don’t realize: If the Knicks trade for Donovan Mitchell now, that makes them down the road an appealing destination for an even bigger star player in the future.

As Kendrick Perkins initially said, the New York Knicks acquiring Donovan Mitchell makes them an attractive destination. If the Knicks attract the right talent, they could become a legitimate contender.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Donovan Mitchell join the New York Knicks? Yes No 1 votes so far