"Being back on the east coast is awesome" - New York Knicks guard on missing playing in Dallas with Luka Doncic and his future endeavor

The New York Knicks managed to make a big splash this offseason. Following a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with one of the league's most historic franchises. Brunson sat down with Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill on the "Good Word With Goodwill" podcast.

They discussed Brunson joining the Knicks after a successful stint with the Mavericks. Brunson admitted he would miss playing alongside All-Star point guard Luka Doncic but is excited for what's ahead of him.

"It's going to be a great experience. Just being from down the road is really special. Being back on the East Coast is awesome," Brunson said.

"I'm going to miss Dallas. I'm definitely going to miss Dallas. Miss playing with Luka and all those guys on there. It was definitely a great experience, but I'm just really excited for this. I think it's gonna be great."

Joining the Knicks is also a bit of a homecoming for Brunson as he grew up in New Jersey. Jalen will join his father, Rick Brunson, who the Knicks recently hired as an assistant coach.

The Knicks have desperately needed a stable figure in their backcourt. Now they have it. Brunson is just entering the prime of his career. Last season for the Mavericks, he posted career-highs in points (16.3), rebounds (3.9) and assists (4.8) per game.

Can Jalen Brunson elevate the New York Knicks to be a threat in the Eastern Conference?

Many analysts have wondered if the New York Knicks overpaid to pry Jalen Brunson away from Dallas. The young guard will make between $25-$28 million a year throughout the contract. This contract is a steep price for someone who has never made an All-Star team. The question is whether Brunson can help get the New York Knicks back in the playoffs.

Brunson thrived next to Luka Doncic, who garnered most of the opposition's attention. Moving forward, that is no longer going to be the case. Opposing defenses are now going to be scheming to slow Brunson down.

