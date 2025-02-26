New York Knicks Injury Report (Feb. 26): Latest on OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns' status

OG Anunoby will likely lace up for the New York Knicks, while center Karl-Anthony Towns remains questionable ahead of the team's clash against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Anunoby is listed as probable with a right foot sprain. Towns is on the mend with left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Towns' absence, if he does sit out against the 76ers, will see the Knicks miss out on some solid two-way play. He had 24 points and 18 rebounds in the last game against the Boston Celtics.

His efforts went in vain as the Celtics notched up a 118-105 win despite the big's double-double in just over 41 minutes. Anunoby had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals Knicks' objective as NY starts business end of the season run

Earlier, in an exclusive with the New York Post, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about the team's objective for the season. After making the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, the team will look to make a deeper playoff run and win the title. Towns said:

"I didn’t come over to be a distraction or disrupt the flow or be on an ego trip or anything. It’s about the team. And I came to amplify them and amplify Cap. You can’t win a championship by yourself. You need everybody.

"And I’m just happy we have a team full of guys who are willing to sacrifice and look at the big picture and do what it takes to bring the city wins every single night, and hopefully, it results in a chip."

The Knicks are on a two-game losing streak and are 37-20 on the season. They are placed third in the East and will look to stop their skid against the struggling Sixers. A lot depends on how KAT and Anunoby fare to assist superstar Jalen Brunson as the team aims to stay in the top three.

