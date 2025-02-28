New York Knicks Injury Report (Feb. 28): Latest on Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart's status

The New York Knicks will have doubtful starters in Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. The duo has been a solid frontcourt for NY so far but has been dealing with injuries as the Knicks enter a key stage in the regular season. Hart played the last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Towns missed out as the Knicks won 110-105.

Both Hart and Towns were listed as questionable ahead of the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Hart is dealing with a right knee effusion. Towns is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy.

"Can't win a championship by yourself": Karl-Anthony Towns puts team first as New York Knicks look to make title run

The Knicks were one of the teams making the noise in the offseason ahead of the 2024-24 season by adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to bolster the team's chances of winning the title. The move has paid dividends as NY is third in the East with a 38-20 record. On his part, Towns stressed that the Knicks mentality was team-first over individual achievements.

"I didn’t come over to be a distraction or disrupt the flow or be on an ego trip or anything. It’s about the team. And I came to amplify them and amplify Cap. You can’t win a championship by yourself. You need everybody.

"And I’m just happy we have a team full of guys who are willing to sacrifice and look at the big picture and do what it takes to bring the city wins every single night, and hopefully, it results in a chip."

The New York Knicks have been playoff contenders for a couple of seasons, but are yet to make a Finals run. With depth and improving health, the side are a legitimate championship side. Only time will tell if NY can go the distance.

