New York Knicks Injury Report (February 26): Latest on Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby's status

The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons on Monday and they will be without Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby for the game. The two are still some time away from making a return to the lineup.

Mitchell Robinson is out with an ankle injury that has already forced him to miss 36 straight games. He suffered the injury against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 8.

As per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, New York coach Tom Thibodeau said that Robinson is no longer wearing a walking boot. The coach, however, squashed any premature hope among fans by saying that Robinson hadn’t started running yet.

OG Anunoby was acquired by the New York Knicks before the trade deadline. Anuboby underwent right elbow surgery on Feb. 8. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Anunoby is yet to start contact drills or any work with his right arm.

The Knicks’ injury concerns don’t end with the two as Julius Randle (shoulder) and Duane Washington Jr. (thumb) continue to be out. The absence of Robinson, Anunoby and Randle have been crucial as New York has won just four of its past 10 games.

What happened to New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby?

Robinson sustained an ankle injury in the first half of a game against Boston on Dec. 8. He returned to play a couple of minutes in the third quarter but sat out the entire fourth. Overall, he played 18 minutes for 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Knicks later announced that the center will miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. This was in complete contrast to Tom Thibodeau and Robinson’s reactions after the game, as both told reporters that he was okay. The center said:

“It’s nothing crazy. Think I took a wrong step maybe.”

OG Anunoby has missed 11 straight games with a right elbow injury. Anunoby underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his elbow. The New York Knicks are 12-2 in the games that the former Toronto Raptors forward has played in. New York initially announced that Anunoby is expected to miss at least three weeks but downplayed the procedure as minor.

What are Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby’s stats vs Detroit Pistons?

Mitchell Robinson has faced the Detroit Pistons in 14 regular-season games so far. In those games, he averages 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

In 16 games against the Pistons, OG Anunoby averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. This season, he averages 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 41 games split between the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

