New York Knicks Injury Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Uncertain, OG Anunoby Update and Two Key Rotation Pieces Out vs. Cavs (Oct. 22)

The New York Knicks have a stacked injury report for their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Four players have made the injury list, and all of them are key rotation players and starters. Karl-Anthony Towns highlights the report, followed by OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

Towns is questionable, citing a right quad strain. He missed the Knicks' final two preseason games on Oct. 13 against Washington and Friday against the Hornets. According to coach Mike Brown, Towns was held out for precautionary measures against Charlotte due to the ailment. Towns will be 50-50 to play, likely being a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Anunoby also didn't play the final two preseason games. He was out with a left ankle sprain on Friday against Washington. Anunoby is probable and more likely to play than Towns against Cleveland.

Robinson is one of the two absentees alongside Hart. Robinson also hasn't played since Oct. 13. He was sidelined on Friday, citing left ankle injury management, and has the same designation ahead of Tuesday's game.

Hart, on the other hand, has been out since playing seven minutes in New York's preseason opener in Abu Dhabi against the 76ers on Oct. 1. He's dealing with lower back/lumbar spasms.

Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart Could Reportedly Miss More Games for New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been hit with an early injury bug during the 2025-26 NBA season, with Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that while the Knicks are saying Robinson is managing his workload with his ankle issue for the entire year, the center may have tweaked something, considering he's out on opening night.

Meanwhile, Hart is 'day-to-day' with his back spasms. He's yet to have contact practice ahead of Wednesday's game, and there's uncertainty about his availability for the second game of the season on Friday against the Boston Celtics.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks "It seems like both guys could be out for a few days here" @IanBegley discusses Josh Hart (lumbar spasms) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) both missing the Knicks' season opener on Wednesday

It's a tough blow for the Knicks in many ways. They are trying to instill a new offense under Mike Brown and the duo is a key part of their rotation, with Robinson as the starting center and Hart as the sixth man.

The opening two games also aren't easy. The Cavaliers had the best record last year, while the Celtics, despite a new-look roster without Jayson Tatum, remain a threat.

The New York Knicks would hope that Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby's health improves over the next few days, giving them more cushion without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

