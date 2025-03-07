New York Knicks injury report: Latest on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' status for game vs Clippers (Mar. 7)

The New York Knicks will face the LA Clippers in a regular season game on Friday. The Knicks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers on Thursday. Ahead of the game, star guard Jalen Brunson's status is uncertain due to a painful injury sustained against the Lakers.

In overtime, Brunson rolled his right ankle in a particularly awkward manner, causing him to writhe in pain on the court. He struggled to walk and was helped to the free throw line by Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite the discomfort, Brunson made two free throws before heading to the locker room and he did not return to the game.

Following the game, reports indicated that Brunson's injury wasn't as severe as initially feared. It was diagnosed as a right ankle sprain and his availability moving forward is listed as day-to-day. Given the back-to-back situation, it's likely that Brunson will sit out the game against the Clippers on Friday after the recent injury.

Despite the setback, Brunson had been playing spectacularly up until that point, finishing with 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 13 of 26 from the field, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

On the flip side, Karl-Anthony Towns is set to play against the Clippers, having recently returned to action in the game against the Lakers. He had missed the Knicks' matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers?

The New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Mar. 7, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on FDSSC (local) and MSG (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

