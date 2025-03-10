New York Knicks injury report: Latest on Jalen Brunson and P. J. Tucker's availability for game vs Kings (Mar. 10)

The New York Knicks will square off against the Sacramento Kings in an interconference regular-season game on Monday. The Knicks will once again be without their leader and floor general, Jalen Brunson, who recently sustained a tough injury during the game against the LA Lakers.

The star point guard is dealing with a right ankle injury and missed the team's previous game against the LA Clippers. Brunson is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks as he continues his rehabilitation.

The Knicks are well aware of the significant impact of not having Brunson on the floor to lead the team. However, they are relying on the "next man up" mentality and will need a collective effort to stay competitive during this stretch without their point guard.

"It’s next man up. He’s a huge part of our team. We’ve been playing with grit and have to go out there and do it again," Karl-Anthony Towns said.

Meanwhile, the New York-based franchise recently strengthened their frontcourt by signing veteran P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract. The one-time NBA champion will not be available for the game against the Kings on Monday.

Under Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have had an impressive season, currently sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record. However, New York has struggled throughout the season against top-tier teams, failing to secure a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, OKC Thunder and LA Lakers.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings?

The New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings game will take place on Monday, Mar. 10, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Kings game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, NBCS-CA (local) and MSG (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (reginal restrictions may apply).

