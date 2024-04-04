New York Knicks Injury Report: Latest on OG Anunoby and Josh Hart's status against Kings (April 4)

The New York Knicks face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday for their second and final matchup of their season series. The Knicks won the first 98-91 on March 16, and the latest matchup is a part of the NBA's five-game schedule. The Knicks have listed OG Anunoby as out, while Josh Hart is questionable

The Knicks are hovering near the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference playoff picture despite the absence of crucial players. Currently fifth in the standings, they enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak. However, before this recent downturn, they had clinched victories in six of their previous seven outings.

The Kings began the season sluggishly but have gained momentum recently, steadily climbing the ranks in the Western Conference. They embark on this away game with consecutive victories and boasting six wins in their previous nine matchups.

What happened to OG Anunoby and Josh Hart?

The New York Knicks updated Anunoby's injury status to reflect right elbow tendinopathy, commonly known as tennis elbow, following earlier reports citing 'injury management' as the reason for his absence.

The 26-year-old's last appearance was on Mar. 16 against the Kings in Sacramento, after which he has been absent for seven consecutive games. According to Tom Thibodeau, Anunoby has been contending with inflammation, a common symptom associated with tendinopathy.

Following surgery on his elbow in February, he was sidelined for 18 games. He made his return for a three-game stretch starting on Mar. 12. With no definite return date set for Anunoby, his availability for the remainder of the regular season, as well as any potential playoff participation, remains uncertain.

Hart is grappling with a sprained wrist on his shooting hand. Considering that Thursday's game initiates a back-to-back schedule, there's a distinct possibility that he might be sidelined.

In case Hart is unable to play, it could pave the way for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to step in and fill his minutes.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks?

The marquee clash between the cross-conference teams, the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madision Square Garden in New York.

The game will be nationally aired on TNT and Tru TV, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.