New York Knicks Injury Report: Latest on OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson's status for game vs Hawks (Feb. 12)

The New York Knicks are set to face their conference rivals Atlanta Hawks in a regular-season matchup on Wednesday. The Knicks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after securing a 128-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
OG Anunoby missed his fourth consecutive game but came close to returning against the Pacers. The former Toronto Raptors star is recovering from a right foot injury and is steadily progressing toward a comeback.
He was initially listed as questionable for the Pacers game before being upgraded to a game-time decision. However, he was ultimately ruled out. Anunoby is expected to remain a game-time decision for the matchup against the Hawks, with his availability dependent on how he feels before tip-off.
Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson continues to recover from left ankle discomfort and has been ruled out against Atlanta. On Tuesday, Robinson opened up about his extended injury absence, expressing frustration over being sidelined. However, he remains optimistic, affirming that he is on the right path to making his return soon.
"I mean I’m just taking it day by day, the best that I can," Robinson said. "Just continue to get to 100 percent. That’s my main goal. I’m going to just do whatever it takes to get there and I don’t have to have this happen again.
"It is very frustrating. Not getting out there to be able to do what you love to do for a living. It’s been hard. I’m maintaining, trying to stay focused best as I can."
The star center has recently been cleared for contact and has been traveling with the team, but he has yet to receive clearance for full five-on-five participation.
Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks?
The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).
The Knicks vs. Hawks game will be telecast live on MSG (local) and FDSSE (local). Fans can also stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
