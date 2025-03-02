New York Knicks Injury Report (Mar. 2): Latest on Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns' status

The New York Knicks are set to complete a short two-game road trip on Sunday against the Miami Heat. The Knicks began the trip at FedEx Forum versus the Memphis Grizzlies, earning a hard-fought 114-113 win. What are the latest injury updates on the Knicks, especially on Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns?

According to the latest injury report, Hart is listed as probable due to a right knee effusion while Towns will be available to play. There are four more players on the report, including Ariel Hukporti, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin.

Hukporti has already been ruled out for four to six weeks after suffering a torn meniscus in left knee against the Grizzlies. He's already undergone surgery and could return toward the end of the season. Robinson is tagged as probable due to left ankle injury management.

Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin are not injured, but they are set to sit this one because of their two-way contract status. Both players have a limited amount of games in the NBA and will need to spend time with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to play

Despite his probable tag, Josh Hart is expected to get upgraded to available before tip-off. Hart's knee issue kept him out in the New York Knicks' first two games since the All-Star break. However, he has sustained his production and minutes since returning on Feb. 23 against the Boston Celtics.

Hart only played 29 minutes in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but it was not because of his nagging knee. He was in foul trouble for most of the game, so his playing time was limited.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is available and will be in the starting lineup. Towns returned from a one-game absence against the Grizzlies, but he shot poorly and finished with just 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. He also dealt with foul trouble though not for the entire game like Hart.

Towns has been magnificent for the Knicks this season and is one of the reasons why they are contending for a top four spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks enter Sunday's game with a 39-20 record and sitting third in the East standings just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Where to watch the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game?

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami and the MSG Network in New York City.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

