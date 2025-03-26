New York Knicks Injury Report (March 26): Latest on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' status

The New York Knicks cap off a three-game homestand against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The Knicks have won two games in a row, beating the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. This is a crucial stretch of the season for the Knicks, who are third (45-26) in the Eastern Conference.

As the Knicks prepare for some crucial games, fans might be curious about the availability of stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks are yet to submit their injury report for their game against the Clippers. However, as this is the second game of a back-to-back, there likely won’t be a lot of changes.

Jalen Brunson has an ankle injury and will likely sit out against LA. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns participated in Tuesday night’s game against the Mavericks and is expected to suit up on. Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti missed Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be key against the LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns has played 26 games against the Clippers, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Knicks. He has been solid against LA, recording 21.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. KAT’s best game against the Clippers came in 2019 when he recorded 39 points and 12 rebounds in a 124-117 loss.

Having Brunson would’ve been a boon as well. He has recorded 20.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over his last five games against the Clippers. Unfortunately, his availability for this game hangs in the balance.

If Jalen Brunson sits out, the New York Knicks will likely look toward Cameron Payne to run their offense. Payne has been solid off the bench, recording 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs New York Knicks game?

The Knicks-Clippers game will take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - California. Fans can also stream the game through NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

It will be interesting to see whether the New York Knicks manage to hang on against the Clippers if Jalen Brunson sits this game out.

