New York Knicks Injury Report: OG Anunony's return update, key starter to miss game vs Bulls (Feb. 20)

The New York Knicks begin their post-All-Star break season in Thursday's clash against the Chicago Bulls. Amid their injury woes, the Knicks were among the teams who needed this break so their players could recover and return for the final leg of the regular season. However, New York continues to see multiple players listed on its injury report.

The Knicks have three players injured ahead of their game against the Bulls. OG Anunoby is in contention to return for the first time since Feb. 1. He is questionable, citing a right foot sprain. Meanwhile, Josh Hart will miss his season's second game with a right knee patellofemoral syndrome.

Mitchell Robinson will remain on the sidelines with Hart. The veteran center, who is yet to make his season debut, is recovering from left ankle surgery. However, Robinson is closing in on a return. He has been practicing five-on-five practice since Wednesday.

The New York Knicks won't be 100% healthy, but they are slowly getting there and could have their full roster for the first time this season in the foreseeable future. Robinson's return, in particular, could be massive for the team's progress as the Knicks compete for the second spot in the East. They are two losses behind the Boston Celtics in the standings.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game?

The New York Knicks will play their first game after the All-Star break at the MSG against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be televised locally by MSG Network and Chicago Sports Network. Viewers without cable TV access, who live elsewhere in the U.S. and outside the country, can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Knicks are -12.5-point favorites to win with a -850 money line. New York is the better team on paper and has a homecourt advantage. It's also coming off an 8-2 run over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are on a four-game losing streak.

