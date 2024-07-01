New York Knicks made $72 million max offer to Isaiah Hartenstein before OKC’s $86 million pitch: Report 

Center Isaiah Hartenstein was one of the key players for the New York Knicks entering free agency. While the front office did try to retain him, he ended up inking a deal with a Western Conference contender.

On Monday morning, news emerged that Hartenstein is on his way to the OKC Thunder with an $87 million deal. This marks the end of his tenure with the Knicks after just two seasons.

According to Ian Begley, the Knicks offered Isaiah Hartenstein a four-year max contract worth $72 million. However, he ended up opting to take the deal with the Thunder.

Hartenstein saw a larger role with the Knicks last season after Mitchell Robinson went down to injury. He started in 49 games and averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Despite losing the veteran big man to free agency, it has still been a productive offseason for New York. For starters, they made a big splash in the trade market by acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks also retained OG Anunoby after trading for him midway through last season.

Leading up to free agency, Hartenstein was adamant about wanting to stay with the Knicks moving forward. That said, he ended up securing what is the biggest payday of his career elsewhere.

Josh Hart reacts to Isaiah Hartenstein leaving the Knicks for the OKC Thunder

Among those to react to the Isaiah Hartenstein news on social media was New York Knicks forward Josh Hart. He jokingly began bashing his now-former teammate after signing elsewhere.

Hart re-posted the news of Hartenstein going to Thunder, jokingly saying that he never liked him anyway. He did end things on a positive note, congratulating him on securing a big payday for himself.

"You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"

Hart is clearly not serious with his comments towards Isaiah Hartenstein. He is known for his social media antics, with this being his latest stunt. Last year, Hartenstein was one of the multiple teammates to appear on Hart and Jalen Brunson's "Roommates" podcast.

Now with the Thunder, Hartenstein is a competitor Hart and the Knicks have to watch out for now. They too have made multiple upgrades to their roster after making the second round of the playoffs. Next season, OKC and New York both have their sights set on being in the title picture.

