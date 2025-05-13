  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 12 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 12 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 4

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 13, 2025 00:17 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad

The Knicks lead the series 2-1. New York swept the first two games in Boston to go up 2-0. Meanwhile, the Celtics had a dominant 115-93 win in Game 3 on Saturday in New York.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby5000002-61-30-0-11
Josh Hart3420021-21-20-0-1
Karl-Anthony Towns4200002-40-10-0-15
Mikal Bridges5001012-41-20-0-5
Jalen Brunson9130014-61-20-0-11
Miles McBride0000000-00-00-0-6
Mitchell Robinson2110001-10-00-0-6
Cameron PayneDNP---------
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Landry ShametDNP---------
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Ariel HukportiDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown6210022-51-31-22
Jayson Tatum15522126-83-50-011
Al Horford0110000-10-10-014
Jrue Holiday0100000-00-00-05
Derrick White14000004-44-42-311
Kristaps Porziņġis1100000-00-01-26
Payton Pritchard3001001-11-10-06
Luke KornetDNP---------
Torrey CraigDNP---------
JD DavisonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Sam HauserDNP---------
Ad

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 39-28 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. The Celtics ended the period on a 12-0 run and went 9-for-14 from the 3-point line. Jayson Tatum scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-for-5 on 3-pointers), while Derrick White added 14 on 4-for-4 from downtown.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications