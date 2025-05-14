New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 14 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 5

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.
The Knicks lead the series 3-1 and could advance to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They will face the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.
Boston star Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ACL tear. The Celtics' title defense is in jeopardy and faced elimination on Wednesday. Should they win and extend their season, a Game 6 will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score
New York Knicks
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 32-30 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Knicks ended the opening quarter on a 10-3 run.
The game is tied at 59 at the end of the first half. The Celtics ended the half on a 26-17 run. Jaylen Brown scored 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter. He also had seven rebounds and six assists on 7-for-11 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). Derrick White had a game-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-9 from the 3-point line.
Jalen Brunson led New York with 13 points and five assists in the first half, while Josh Hart added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range).
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
