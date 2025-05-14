New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 14 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 5

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1 and could advance to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They will face the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Boston star Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ACL tear. The Celtics' title defense is in jeopardy and faced elimination on Wednesday. Should they win and extend their season, a Game 6 will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 5 3 1 0 0 1 1-9 1-4 2-2 1 Josh Hart 12 3 1 0 0 0 4-7 2-3 2-2 -8 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 2 0 1 0 1 2-4 1-3 3-4 2 Mikal Bridges 7 2 2 1 0 1 3-8 1-1 0-0 -1 Jalen Brunson 13 0 5 0 0 1 6-13 1-3 0-1 1 Mitchell Robinson 6 11 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-0 4-4 1 Miles McBride 8 0 1 1 0 0 2-3 2-3 2-2 5 Cameron Payne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Landry Shamet DNP - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 17 7 6 0 0 1 7-11 3-3 0-0 6 Al Horford 7 2 1 0 1 1 3-5 1-2 0-0 3 Kristaps Porziņġis 1 1 0 0 1 2 0-3 0-2 1-2 -12 Derrick White 19 2 0 0 1 2 6-10 5-9 2-2 5 Jrue Holiday 2 4 2 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 2-4 2 Payton Pritchard 6 1 1 0 0 0 2-8 2-7 0-0 1 Luke Kornet 4 3 1 1 1 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 3 Torrey Craig 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Sam Hauser 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -8 JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Jayson Tatum DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 32-30 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Knicks ended the opening quarter on a 10-3 run.

The game is tied at 59 at the end of the first half. The Celtics ended the half on a 26-17 run. Jaylen Brown scored 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter. He also had seven rebounds and six assists on 7-for-11 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). Derrick White had a game-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-9 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 13 points and five assists in the first half, while Josh Hart added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More