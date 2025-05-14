  • home icon
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 14 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 5

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 15, 2025 00:18 GMT
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics - Game Five - Source: Getty
The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks battled in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1 and could advance to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years. They will face the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Boston star Jayson Tatum will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ACL tear. The Celtics' title defense is in jeopardy and faced elimination on Wednesday. Should they win and extend their season, a Game 6 will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby5310011-91-42-21
Josh Hart12310004-72-32-2-8
Karl-Anthony Towns8201012-41-33-42
Mikal Bridges7221013-81-10-0-1
Jalen Brunson13050016-131-30-11
Mitchell Robinson61101001-30-04-41
Miles McBride8011002-32-32-25
Cameron Payne0000000-00-00-0-1
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Landry ShametDNP---------
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Ariel HukportiDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------

Boston Celtics

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown17760017-113-30-06
Al Horford7210113-51-20-03
Kristaps Porziņġis1100120-30-21-2-12
Derrick White19200126-105-92-25
Jrue Holiday2420010-10-02-42
Payton Pritchard6110002-82-70-01
Luke Kornet4311102-20-00-03
Torrey Craig0100000-00-00-00
Sam Hauser3000001-21-20-0-8
JD DavisonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Jayson TatumDNP---------

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the New York Knicks had a 32-30 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Knicks ended the opening quarter on a 10-3 run.

The game is tied at 59 at the end of the first half. The Celtics ended the half on a 26-17 run. Jaylen Brown scored 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter. He also had seven rebounds and six assists on 7-for-11 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). Derrick White had a game-high 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-9 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 13 points and five assists in the first half, while Josh Hart added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

