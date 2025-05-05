New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 5 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 1

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score
New York Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
OG Anunoby
6
0
0
0
0
1
2-3
2-3
0-0
Josh Hart
4
3
0
0
0
1
2-3
0-1
0-0
Karl-Anthony Towns
6
3
0
1
0
0
2-3
0-0
2-2
Mikal Bridges
0
1
1
1
1
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
Jalen Brunson
2
2
2
1
0
2
1-3
0-1
0-0
Miles McBride
6
1
1
0
0
0
2-3
2-2
0-0
Mitchell Robinson
1
4
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
1-4
Cameron Payne
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-2
Landry Shamet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Jaylen Brown
1
4
1
0
0
0
0-3
0-2
1-2
Jayson Tatum
13
3
0
2
0
2
4-8
2-5
3-5
Kristaps Porziņġis
0
4
1
0
0
1
0-4
0-0
0-0
Derrick White
5
2
0
0
1
1
1-5
1-5
2-2
Jrue Holiday
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
Al Horford
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Payton Pritchard
5
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
2-2
Luke Kornet
2
1
0
1
1
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
Sam Hauser
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Torrey Craig
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JD Davison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neemias Queta
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baylor Scheierman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Tillman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary
The Boston Celtics had a 26-25 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 13 points in the quarter on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.