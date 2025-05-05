  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 5 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 1

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 5 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 1

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 05, 2025 23:41 GMT
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty
The Boston Celtics battled the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday (Image source: Getty)

The Boston Celtics battled the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics started their title defense by knocking out the Orlando Magic 4-1 in the first round. Meanwhile, the Knicks won a thrilling series against the Detroit Pistons in six games.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday. The best-of-seven series then shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
OG Anunoby6000012-32-30-0
Josh Hart4300012-30-10-0
Karl-Anthony Towns6301002-30-02-2
Mikal Bridges0111100-30-10-0
Jalen Brunson2221021-30-10-0
Miles McBride6110002-32-20-0
Mitchell Robinson1400000-00-01-4
Cameron Payne0000010-00-00-2
Landry ShametDNP--------
Precious AchiuwaDNP--------
Pacome DadietDNP--------
Ariel HukportiDNP--------
Tyler KolekDNP--------
Delon WrightDNP--------
P.J. TuckerDNP--------
Boston Celtics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Jaylen Brown1410000-30-21-2
Jayson Tatum13302024-82-53-5
Kristaps Porziņġis0410010-40-00-0
Derrick White5200111-51-52-2
Jrue Holiday0000000-20-10-0
Al Horford0200000-00-00-0
Payton Pritchard5100001-11-12-2
Luke Kornet2101101-10-00-0
Sam HauserDNP--------
Torrey CraigDNP--------
JD DavisonDNP--------
Neemias QuetaDNP--------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP--------
Xavier TillmanDNP--------
Jordan WalshDNP--------
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 26-25 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 13 points in the quarter on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

