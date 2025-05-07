New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 7 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 2

The Boston Celtics battled the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ad

The Knicks lead the series 1-0. They stole Game 1 via a 108-105 overtime victory on Monday. New York overcame a 20-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Meanwhile, Boston missed an NBA playoff-record 45 3-pointers.

The best-of-seven second-round series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. If necessary, Game 5 will be scheduled on May 14 back in Boston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

New York Knicks

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 0 2 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -11 Josh Hart 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -11 Karl-Anthony Towns 4 5 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -12 Mikal Bridges 0 3 0 0 0 1 0-5 0-1 0-0 -10 Jalen Brunson 2 1 1 0 0 1 1-6 0-2 0-0 -11 Mitchell Robinson 4 1 0 1 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 Miles McBride 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Cameron Payne DNP - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Landry Shamet DNP - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Boston Celtics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 6 4 1 0 0 2 3-7 0-1 0-1 11 Jayson Tatum 0 6 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 10 Al Horford 2 1 0 1 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 8 Derrick White 8 2 0 0 1 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 10 Jrue Holiday 5 1 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 1-2 8 Payton Pritchard 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-3 1-3 0-0 4 Luke Kornet 0 4 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Kristaps Porziņġis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Torrey Craig DNP - - - - - - - - - JD Davison DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Sam Hauser DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 24-13 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. Derrick White scored eight points for Boston on 3-for-4 shooting (2-for-2 from the 3-point line).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More