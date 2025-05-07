New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box score for May 7 | 2025 NBA playoffs semifinals Game 2
The Boston Celtics battled the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Knicks lead the series 1-0. They stole Game 1 via a 108-105 overtime victory on Monday. New York overcame a 20-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Meanwhile, Boston missed an NBA playoff-record 45 3-pointers.
The best-of-seven second-round series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday. If necessary, Game 5 will be scheduled on May 14 back in Boston.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score
New York Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
OG Anunoby
0
2
1
1
0
0
0-2
0-0
0-0
-11
Josh Hart
3
1
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
0-0
-11
Karl-Anthony Towns
4
5
0
0
0
0
2-3
0-0
0-0
-12
Mikal Bridges
0
3
0
0
0
1
0-5
0-1
0-0
-10
Jalen Brunson
2
1
1
0
0
1
1-6
0-2
0-0
-11
Mitchell Robinson
4
1
0
1
0
1
2-3
0-0
0-0
1
Miles McBride
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-1
Cameron Payne
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Landry Shamet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Boston Celtics
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Jaylen Brown
6
4
1
0
0
2
3-7
0-1
0-1
11
Jayson Tatum
0
6
2
1
0
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
10
Al Horford
2
1
0
1
0
0
1-4
0-2
0-0
8
Derrick White
8
2
0
0
1
0
3-4
2-2
0-0
10
Jrue Holiday
5
1
2
0
0
0
2-3
0-1
1-2
8
Payton Pritchard
3
1
0
0
0
1
1-3
1-3
0-0
4
Luke Kornet
0
4
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Kristaps Porziņġis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
Torrey Craig
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JD Davison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Neemias Queta
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Baylor Scheierman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Tillman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Walsh
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sam Hauser
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game summary
The Boston Celtics had a 24-13 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. Derrick White scored eight points for Boston on 3-for-4 shooting (2-for-2 from the 3-point line).
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
