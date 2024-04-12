New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 11, 2024

The New York Knicks rolled into TD Garden on Thursday looking to finally get one over the Boston Celtics. New York, which is 0-4 in the season series, hoped to avoid an embarrassing shutout and also put a stranglehold on the third spot in the East. O.G. Anunoby, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were all cleared to play so the Knicks liked their chances of success.

The Celtics have been in cruise control after clinching the top seed for the entire playoffs two weeks ago. Joe Mazzulla got his best players to start the game, but the visitors came away on top 32-29 after the first 12 minutes passed.

The second quarter was all Jalen Brunson, as the shifty guard torched the Cs in almost every way possible. He also got solid backing from Bojan Bogdanovic who dropped 10 in the said period. New York and Boston headed for the exits to start the break with the Knicks leading 69-48.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics started their best players, who looked like they were going through the motions. They didn't last very long as Mazzulla decided to bring in a handful of second-stringers. The New York Knicks won the quarter again 31-23 to pull away 100-71 going into the final frame.

Surprisingly, Boston's role players outworked and showed more energy than the starters. They outplayed the New York Knicks' supporting cast for most of the fourth quarter. Tom Thibodeau, who took out his starters to respond to Joe Mazzulla's call, berated his second-stringers for allowing the Cs back into the game.

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Svi Mykhailiuk authored the Celtics' last-ditch rally. The Knicks, though, had built enough cushion to weather the storm late in the game. For the first time this season against their highly-touted opponents, New York won 118-109.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

New York Knicks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- O.G. Anunoby 12 5 1 1 1 1 5-10 2-3 0-0 +20 Isaiah Hartenstein 11 13 6 1 2 4 5-11 0-0 1-3 0 Jalen Brunson 39 2 4 0 0 2 15-23 0-0 1-3 +28 Josh Hart 16 16 5 1 0 1 7-15 1-4 1-1 +18 Donte DiVincenzo 17 4 4 1 0 1 7-15 3-7 0-0 -8 Precious Achiuwa 2 5 0 0 1 1 1-6 0-1 0-0 -9 Bojan Bogdanovic 14 3 0 1 0 1 6-10 2-6 0-0 -2 Mitchell Robinson 5 4 0 1 0 0 2-3 0-0 1-1 +7 Miles McBride 2 0 4 1 0 1 1-6 0-4 0-0 -9 Mamadi Diakite DNP - - - - - - - - - Jacob Toppin DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 18 4 7 2 1 2 5-13 1-7 7-9 -30 Kristaps Porzingis 14 8 1 0 2 1 5-12 2-5 2-2 -14 Jrue Holiday 7 5 1 1 2 2 3-7 1-4 0-0 -26 Derrick White 2 2 2 1 1 1 1-5 0-3 0-0 -29 Jaylen Brown 15 2 1 0 2 3 6-15 1-5 2-3 -29 Xavier Tillman 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +6 Sam Hauser 15 4 3 0 1 0 5-8 3-5 2-2 +16 Al Horford 6 2 1 1 2 1 2-3 2-3 0-0 -18 Luke Kornet 2 2 0 0 1 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 +15 Payton Pritchard 16 4 6 0 0 0 7-13 2-4 0-0 +22 Svi Mykhailiuk 9 2 2 0 0 0 3-5 3-4 0-0 +21 Jaden Springer 3 1 0 2 0 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 +21

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 3-pointers tonight

The Boston Celtics' star 1-2 punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were aggressive launching 3-pointers. They weren't quite efficient, though, as they combined to hit only two of 12 attempts. Boston's starters overall were horrible, but the backups took up the slack.

Jalen Brunson had a torrid shooting night that included a 6-for-11 clip from deep. Donte DiVincenzo ably backed him up with three 3-pointers in seven attempts.