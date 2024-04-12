  • home icon
  New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 11, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 12, 2024 02:07 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores for April 11

The New York Knicks rolled into TD Garden on Thursday looking to finally get one over the Boston Celtics. New York, which is 0-4 in the season series, hoped to avoid an embarrassing shutout and also put a stranglehold on the third spot in the East. O.G. Anunoby, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were all cleared to play so the Knicks liked their chances of success.

The Celtics have been in cruise control after clinching the top seed for the entire playoffs two weeks ago. Joe Mazzulla got his best players to start the game, but the visitors came away on top 32-29 after the first 12 minutes passed.

The second quarter was all Jalen Brunson, as the shifty guard torched the Cs in almost every way possible. He also got solid backing from Bojan Bogdanovic who dropped 10 in the said period. New York and Boston headed for the exits to start the break with the Knicks leading 69-48.

The Boston Celtics started their best players, who looked like they were going through the motions. They didn't last very long as Mazzulla decided to bring in a handful of second-stringers. The New York Knicks won the quarter again 31-23 to pull away 100-71 going into the final frame.

Surprisingly, Boston's role players outworked and showed more energy than the starters. They outplayed the New York Knicks' supporting cast for most of the fourth quarter. Tom Thibodeau, who took out his starters to respond to Joe Mazzulla's call, berated his second-stringers for allowing the Cs back into the game.

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Svi Mykhailiuk authored the Celtics' last-ditch rally. The Knicks, though, had built enough cushion to weather the storm late in the game. For the first time this season against their highly-touted opponents, New York won 118-109.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

New York Knicks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
O.G. Anunoby12511115-102-30-0+20
Isaiah Hartenstein111361245-110-01-30
Jalen Brunson392400215-230-01-3+28
Josh Hart161651017-151-41-1+18
Donte DiVincenzo17441017-153-70-0-8
Precious Achiuwa2500111-60-10-0-9
Bojan Bogdanovic14301016-102-60-0-2
Mitchell Robinson5401002-30-01-1+7
Miles McBride2041011-60-40-0-9
Mamadi DiakiteDNP---------
Jacob ToppinDNP---------
Jericho SimsDNP---------
Alec BurksDNP- --------
Daquan JeffriesDNP- --------
Shake MiltonDNP- --------

Boston Celtics game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum18472125-131-77-9-30
Kristaps Porzingis14810215-122-52-2-14
Jrue Holiday7511223-71-40-0-26
Derrick White2221111-50-30-0-29
Jaylen Brown15210236-151-52-3-29
Xavier Tillman2010001-10-00-0+6
Sam Hauser15430105-83-52-2+16
Al Horford6211212-32-30-0-18
Luke Kornet2200111-20-00-0+15
Payton Pritchard164 60007-132-40-0+22
Svi Mykhailiuk9 2 20003-53-40-0+21
Jaden Springer3 1 02011-21-20-0+21

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 3-pointers tonight

The Boston Celtics' star 1-2 punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were aggressive launching 3-pointers. They weren't quite efficient, though, as they combined to hit only two of 12 attempts. Boston's starters overall were horrible, but the backups took up the slack.

Jalen Brunson had a torrid shooting night that included a 6-for-11 clip from deep. Donte DiVincenzo ably backed him up with three 3-pointers in seven attempts.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
