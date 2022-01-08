New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 8th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics go at it again on Saturday for the second game of a home-and-home series, this time at TD Garden. The Knicks came out victorious in their matchup last Thursday. RJ Barrett hit the game-winning buzzer-beater three-point shot to beat the Celtics 108-105.

The Knicks came back from a 25-point deficit to win the game at Madison Square Garden. Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 points, tying the franchise record of three-pointers made in a game with ten. Barrett struggled with his shooting all game, finishing with just 13 points, but he scored the points that won them the game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics continue to show that it might be time to overhaul their roster. They blew a big lead, and the loss puts them at three games under .500. Jayson Tatum bagged 36 points with six rebounds and nine assists, but the Celtics suffered their 21st loss of the season.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Kemba Walker of the New York Knicks

The Knicks have eight players listed on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. Two players are questionable, while the other six are listed as out. The good news for the Knicks is that they don't have any players in the league's health and safety protocols.

Nerlens Noel is questionable as he is conditionining himself after being cleared from protocols. Evan Fournier is questionable due to a left thigh contusion. Two players, Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney, are out, as they are not with the team.

Luka Samanic is currently assigned to the NBA G League, while Kemba Walker is nursing a sore left knee. Ryan Arcidiocano is also out with a left ankle sprain while Derrick Rose continues to recover from left ankle surgery that will keep him out till March.

Player Status Reason Ryan Arcidiocano Out Left Ankle Sprain Damyean Dotson Out Not With Team Evan Fournier Questionable Left Thigh Contusion Matt Mooney Out Not With Team Nerlens Noel Questionable Conditioning Derrick Rose Out Left Ankle Surgery Luka Samanic Out G League Assignment Kemba Walker Out Left Knee Soreness

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics

The Celtics have just two players on their injury report against the Knicks. Brodric Thomas is dealing with lower back pain, while Payton Pritchard entered the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He could miss at least five days.

The good news for the Celtics is they are getting close to having a clean bill of health. Their only problem is consistency, with more questions and rumors heading to Boston as the trade deadline approaches.

Player Status Reason Payton Pritchard Out Health and Safety Protocols Brodric Thomas Out Lower Back Pain

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

New York Knicks

The Knicks are not expected to make any changes to their startling lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. Alec Burks remains the starting point guard, with Evan Fournier at shooting guard. If Fournier cannot play due to his minor injury, Quentin Grimes will likely get the nod.

RJ Barrett should surely be the starting small forward, alongside Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson to complete their frontcourt trio. The Knicks' rotation should include Immanuel Quickley, Taj Gibson and Obi Topping. If Nerlens Noel gets cleared, he'll also get some playing time.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are not expected to make any changes to their starting five against the Knicks. Jayson Tatum should be their small forward, Al Horford the power forward and 'Time Lord' Robert Williams III the starting center.

The backcourt duo for the Celtics will likely be Marcus Smart at point guard and Jaylen Brown at shooting guard. Other players in the Celtics' rotation could include Dennis Schroder, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson and Enes Kanter Freedom.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

