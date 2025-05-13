New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips - May 14 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Boston Celtics lost Game 4 to the New York Knicks 121-113, giving up a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. To make matters worse, the team also lost Jayson Tatum to an injury in Game 4, as he left the arena in a wheelchair.

As both teams head to Boston for Game 5, the pressure is on the defending champions, who will attempt to save their season without their best player. Let’s take a look at the preview, prediction and betting tips for the Knicks-Celtics game on Wednesday.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will tip off from the TD Garden on Wednesday. Fans can stream the game live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-196) vs Knicks (+164)

Odds: Celtics (-5) vs. Knicks (+5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o208.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u208.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview

So far in this series, we’ve seen the New York Knicks target Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on defense. Their plan has worked quite well as New York heads into Game 5 with a 3-1 lead. Furthermore, Jayson Tatum left Game 4 in a wheelchair and is likely to be sidelined for Wednesday’s game.

The odds are severely stacked against the Celtics. The team will need an exceptional performance out of stars like Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis to steal a game back and get some breathing room in this series. Brown has been in a slump, shooting 37.7%.

The Celtics will rely on him to be more efficient as they look to extend the series on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Knicks will stick to their guns and look to limit Boston’s biggest scoring threats. Without Jayson Tatum on the floor, this series might be all but over for the Celtics.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineup

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Jrue Holiday | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Al Horford | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: Josh Hart | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Jalen Brunson has been on a roll against the Celtics, recording 28.0 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in four games. With Jayson Tatum out for Game 5, the Knicks will look to close the series out. As such, Brunson is expected to put on a strong show and could surpass his points prop of 27.5 on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby will likely be a bigger part of the offense on Wednesday since Jayson Tatum likely won’t be hounding him the entire night. So, it could pay off to bet on him to surpass his points prop of 14.0. Anunoby is recording 14.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in this series against the Celtics.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction

Despite their poor performance in this series, the Celtics are the favorites to win Game 5. However, with Jayson Tatum’s injury looming on their minds, Boston looks ill-equipped to take down the Knicks. Expect New York to pull through in what should be a hard-fought game at the TD Garden.

