New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks will face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in the second night of their back-to-back. This contest will mark the final meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams this season. While Jalen Brunson and co. have already won the previous two matchups, they will look to complete a 3-0 season series sweep.

The first Knicks-Hornets clash of the campaign on Nov. 28 was an action-packed thriller, with a LaMelo Ball-less Charlotte putting up an admirable fight. Brandon Miller led the charge with 20 points, but Jalen Brunson’s 31-point effort proved to be the differentiating factor. The Knicks erased a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, securing a 99-98 NBA Cup victory.

Their second meeting, however, was not as competitive. Just a week later, the Knicks entered the contest with a three-game winning streak and carried that momentum into a dominant victory. The trio of Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby combined for 76 points, leading New York to a blowout 125-101 win.

Heading into their final matchup, the Knicks will have to manage the absence of Brunson due to injury. Despite missing their star point guard, Tom Thibodeau’s squad is still expected to capitalize on an injury-riddled Hornets team.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports for Mar. 20

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks will proceed with tonight’s clash against the Charlotte Hornets in the absence of two players: Jalen Brunson continues to sit out as he deals with an ankle injury, whereas Ariel Hukporti is sidelined with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Charlotte Hornets have a long list of players added to their injury report for tonight’s matchup against the New York Knicks. Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Josh Okogie (left hamstring), Tidjane Salaun (right ankle) and Grant Williams (right ACL) are officially ruled out.

Additionally, LaMelo Ball (right wrist) and Miles Bridges (illness) are listed as “probable.” Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate (right knee) and Marcus Garrett (lower back) are “questionable.”

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 20

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks are expected to start Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns for tonight’s clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Miles McBride Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Delon Wright Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Tyler Kolek Pacome Dadiet

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Assuming Lamelo and Bridges don't play, the Charlotte Hornets’ projected starting lineup for the game against the New York Knicks includes Nick Smith Jr., Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Nick Smith Jr. Josh Green DaQuan Jeffries Wendell Moore Jr. Mark Williams KJ Simpson Seth Curry Tidjane Salaun Jusuf Nurkic Damion Baugh Taj Gibson

