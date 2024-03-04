New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 3)

The short-handed New York Knicks aimed to clinch the season series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Having suffered a 95-89 defeat in their previous encounter back in November, New York faced the challenge of securing a win despite missing key players.

Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson were all sidelined for the visiting team. The Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell, sidelined by knee soreness since the All-Star break. In his absence, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen spearheaded Cleveland's effort to protect their home-court advantage and secure a victory in the head-to-head series.

As the game progressed, the Cavaliers capitalized on the injury-plagued lineup of their opponents. Reserve guard Sam Merrill caught fire, contributing 12 points, and Okoro maintained his unexpected momentum. However, despite being shorthanded, the Knicks secured a road victory, triumphing with a final score of 107-98.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 moments of New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Here's a closer look at the top moments from the game between the Eastern Conference rivals:

#5 Darius Garland sends defender flying

Darius Garland has been showcasing exceptional shooting this season, particularly in his last five games, hitting 45.7% from the 3-point line and averaging 19.4 points.

Following a drive by Evan Mobley into the paint, Garland positioned himself in the right corner to capitalize on an open catch-and-shoot opportunity.

Despite McBride's attempt to close in, Garland executed a pump fake to secure the space he needed and sank the open 3-pointer. This shot also propelled him into the top 5 for the most 3-pointers made in Cleveland's history.

Expand Tweet

#4 Sam Merrill makes the most out of a broken play

In a sequence that initially appeared disjointed, Cleveland capitalized effectively. Garland, facing a double team at the left wing, hastily passed the ball into the paint to Jarrett Allen.

Allen attempted an alley-oop to a cutting Isaac Okoro, who misjudged his leap. The ball struck the backboard and, after deflecting off Bojan Bogdanovic's hands, landed with Sam Merrill.

Positioned perfectly, Merrill converted one of his seven 3-pointers of the game, thereby cutting the Knicks' lead.

Expand Tweet

#3 Miles McBride drops Evan Mobley

At the outset of the second quarter, Miles McBride quickly answered Evan Mobley's hook shot with a play that began at the 10:27 mark.

Following a solid screen from teammate Jericho Sims, McBride created distance from his defender and managed to switch onto Mobley.

He then deftly performed an in-and-out dribble, sending Mobley to the floor, unable to keep pace with the rapid moves. McBride concluded the sequence with an effortless right-handed layup.

Expand Tweet

#2 New York Knicks hit the dagger three

In a critical one-possession game, the Knicks, despite being on the road and without their three top players, held a slender 3-point advantage.

Josh Hart, facing Cleveland's top defender Evan Mobley, executed a step-back three-pointer from the corner, successfully extending their lead to six points.

Expand Tweet

#1 Jalen Brunson falls to ground in pain

Brunson, averaging 27.2 points per game, sustained an injury during an attempt to shoot over Cleveland's Isaac Okoro. The incident occurred as Brunson, coming off a screen near the foul line, went up for a shot without any physical contact.

The 27-year-old's legs awkwardly split upon landing, causing him to stagger toward the 3-point line before collapsing. He clutched his left leg and remained seated on the court while the game proceeded around him.

Brunson managed to stand briefly before limping to the sideline, where he then fell again. He received assistance and was escorted to the locker room, visibly in pain and distress.

Initially, the Knicks reported that Brunson was dealing with a sore knee, and by the third quarter, he was declared out for the remainder of the game.

Replay analysis revealed that Brunson had collided knees with Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein early in the first possession as he navigated past the screen set by his teammate.

Expand Tweet