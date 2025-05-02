New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box score for May 1 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Knicks lead the series 3-2. Should the Pistons win, Game 7 will be on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The winner of the New York-Detroit series will advance to battle the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series will be on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box score

New York Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Josh Hart 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 8 OG Anunoby 8 0 0 0 1 1 2-6 2-5 2-2 14 Karl-Anthony Towns 3 5 1 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 13 Mikal Bridges 8 1 0 0 0 0 4-7 0-1 0-0 14 Jalen Brunson 15 2 4 0 0 0 7-9 1-3 0-0 14 Mitchell Robinson 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Miles McBride 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 6 Cameron Payne DNP - - - - - - - - - Landry Shamet DNP - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

Detroit Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ausar Thompson 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Tobias Harris 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 -14 Jalen Duren 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 -14 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2 1 0 1 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 -13 Cade Cunningham 9 4 1 0 0 1 2-6 0-3 5-6 -12 Dennis Schröder 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Malik Beasley 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 1 Paul Reed DNP - - - - - - - - - Ronald Holland II DNP - - - - - - - - - Simone Fontecchio DNP - - - - - - - - - Bobi Klintman DNP - - - - - - - - - Marcus Sasser DNP - - - - - - - - - Lindy Waters III DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Stewart DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary

The New York Knicks raced to a 37-23 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 15 points and four assists on 7-for-9 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

