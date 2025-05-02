New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box score for May 1 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 02, 2025 00:16 GMT
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Six - Source: Getty
The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Knicks lead the series 3-2. Should the Pistons win, Game 7 will be on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The winner of the New York-Detroit series will advance to battle the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series will be on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box score

New York Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Josh Hart0110000-00-00-08
OG Anunoby8000112-62-52-214
Karl-Anthony Towns3511001-20-01-113
Mikal Bridges8100004-70-10-014
Jalen Brunson15240007-91-30-014
Mitchell Robinson0200000-00-00-01
Miles McBride3000001-11-10-06
Cameron PayneDNP---------
Landry ShametDNP---------
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Ariel HukportiDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
Detroit Pistons

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ausar Thompson0210000-00-00-0-10
Tobias Harris5200002-31-10-0-14
Jalen Duren2100011-30-00-0-14
Tim Hardaway Jr.2101011-40-20-0-13
Cade Cunningham9410012-60-35-6-12
Dennis Schröder2020001-20-10-0-2
Malik Beasley3000001-31-30-01
Paul ReedDNP---------
Ronald Holland IIDNP---------
Simone FontecchioDNP---------
Bobi KlintmanDNP---------
Marcus SasserDNP---------
Lindy Waters IIIDNP---------
Isaiah StewartDNP---------
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary

The New York Knicks raced to a 37-23 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 15 points and four assists on 7-for-9 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

