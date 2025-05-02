New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box score for May 1 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 6
The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Ad
The Knicks lead the series 3-2. Should the Pistons win, Game 7 will be on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The winner of the New York-Detroit series will advance to battle the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series will be on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box score
New York Knicks
Ad
Trending
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Josh Hart
0
1
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
8
OG Anunoby
8
0
0
0
1
1
2-6
2-5
2-2
14
Karl-Anthony Towns
3
5
1
1
0
0
1-2
0-0
1-1
13
Mikal Bridges
8
1
0
0
0
0
4-7
0-1
0-0
14
Jalen Brunson
15
2
4
0
0
0
7-9
1-3
0-0
14
Mitchell Robinson
0
2
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
Miles McBride
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
6
Cameron Payne
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Landry Shamet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Detroit Pistons
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Ausar Thompson
0
2
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-10
Tobias Harris
5
2
0
0
0
0
2-3
1-1
0-0
-14
Jalen Duren
2
1
0
0
0
1
1-3
0-0
0-0
-14
Tim Hardaway Jr.
2
1
0
1
0
1
1-4
0-2
0-0
-13
Cade Cunningham
9
4
1
0
0
1
2-6
0-3
5-6
-12
Dennis Schröder
2
0
2
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-2
Malik Beasley
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-3
0-0
1
Paul Reed
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ronald Holland II
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Simone Fontecchio
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bobi Klintman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marcus Sasser
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lindy Waters III
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Isaiah Stewart
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary
The New York Knicks raced to a 37-23 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the first quarter. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 15 points and four assists on 7-for-9 shooting.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.