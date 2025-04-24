New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box scores for April 24 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3
The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
The teams split the first two games of the series in New York. The Knicks won 123-112 in the series' opening game on Saturday. In Game 2 on Monday, Detroit bounced back with a 100-94 victory. The Pistons won the franchise's first playoff game since 2008, snapping an NBA-record 15-game postseason losing skid.
Game 4 is scheduled on Sunday in Detroit, while Game 5 is on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. If necessary, Game 6 will be played on May 1 in Detroit.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores
New York Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Josh Hart
4
3
5
0
1
0
2-3
0-0
0-0
OG Anunoby
10
2
0
0
0
1
3-6
1-3
3-4
Karl-Anthony Towns
11
2
1
0
0
0
3-6
3-5
2-2
Mikal Bridges
3
3
1
1
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
Jalen Brunson
5
3
2
0
0
1
2-5
1-2
0-0
Miles McBride
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
Mitchell Robinson
0
2
0
1
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
Cameron Payne
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Landry Shamet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Delon Wright
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Detroit Pistons
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Ausar Thompson
1
2
2
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
1-2
Tobias Harris
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-4
0-2
0-0
Jalen Duren
0
2
1
0
0
0
0-2
0-0
0-0
Tim Hardaway Jr.
12
1
0
0
0
0
3-4
3-3
3-3
Cade Cunningham
9
2
1
1
0
0
4-9
1-2
0-1
Malik Beasley
0
1
1
0
0
0
0-3
0-2
0-0
Paul Reed
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Dennis Schröder
5
0
0
0
0
1
1-2
1-2
2-2
Ronald Holland II
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Simone Fontecchio
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bobi Klintman
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marcus Sasser
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lindy Waters III
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Isaiah Stewart
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary
The New York Knicks had a 33-27 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the opening quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting (3-for-5 from the 3-point line), while OG Anunoby added 10 points (3-for-6 shooting).
For Detroit, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham added nine points.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.