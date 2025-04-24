  • home icon
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box scores for April 24 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 24, 2025 23:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The teams split the first two games of the series in New York. The Knicks won 123-112 in the series' opening game on Saturday. In Game 2 on Monday, Detroit bounced back with a 100-94 victory. The Pistons won the franchise's first playoff game since 2008, snapping an NBA-record 15-game postseason losing skid.

Game 4 is scheduled on Sunday in Detroit, while Game 5 is on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. If necessary, Game 6 will be played on May 1 in Detroit.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores

New York Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Josh Hart4350102-30-00-0
OG Anunoby10200013-61-33-4
Karl-Anthony Towns11210003-63-52-2
Mikal Bridges3311001-11-10-0
Jalen Brunson5320012-51-20-0
Miles McBride0100000-10-10-0
Mitchell Robinson0201000-10-00-0
Cameron Payne0000000-00-00-0
Landry ShametDNP--------
Precious AchiuwaDNP--------
Pacome DadietDNP--------
Ariel HukportiDNP--------
Tyler KolekDNP--------
P.J. TuckerDNP--------
Delon WrightDNP--------
Detroit Pistons

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Ausar Thompson1220010-10-01-2
Tobias Harris0100000-40-20-0
Jalen Duren0210000-20-00-0
Tim Hardaway Jr.12100003-43-33-3
Cade Cunningham9211004-91-20-1
Malik Beasley0110000-30-20-0
Paul Reed0100000-00-00-0
Dennis Schröder5000011-21-22-2
Ronald Holland II0000000-00-00-0
Simone FontecchioDNP--------
Bobi KlintmanDNP--------
Marcus SasserDNP--------
Lindy Waters IIIDNP--------
Isaiah StewartDNP--------
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary

The New York Knicks had a 33-27 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the opening quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting (3-for-5 from the 3-point line), while OG Anunoby added 10 points (3-for-6 shooting).

For Detroit, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham added nine points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

More from Sportskeeda
