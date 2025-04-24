New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game player stats and box scores for April 24 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 3

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The teams split the first two games of the series in New York. The Knicks won 123-112 in the series' opening game on Saturday. In Game 2 on Monday, Detroit bounced back with a 100-94 victory. The Pistons won the franchise's first playoff game since 2008, snapping an NBA-record 15-game postseason losing skid.

Game 4 is scheduled on Sunday in Detroit, while Game 5 is on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. If necessary, Game 6 will be played on May 1 in Detroit.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons player stats and box scores

New York Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Josh Hart 4 3 5 0 1 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 OG Anunoby 10 2 0 0 0 1 3-6 1-3 3-4 Karl-Anthony Towns 11 2 1 0 0 0 3-6 3-5 2-2 Mikal Bridges 3 3 1 1 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 Jalen Brunson 5 3 2 0 0 1 2-5 1-2 0-0 Miles McBride 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Mitchell Robinson 0 2 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Cameron Payne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Landry Shamet DNP - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - -

Detroit Pistons

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Ausar Thompson 1 2 2 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 1-2 Tobias Harris 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 Jalen Duren 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12 1 0 0 0 0 3-4 3-3 3-3 Cade Cunningham 9 2 1 1 0 0 4-9 1-2 0-1 Malik Beasley 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 Paul Reed 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Dennis Schröder 5 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 2-2 Ronald Holland II 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Simone Fontecchio DNP - - - - - - - - Bobi Klintman DNP - - - - - - - - Marcus Sasser DNP - - - - - - - - Lindy Waters III DNP - - - - - - - - Isaiah Stewart DNP - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game summary

The New York Knicks had a 33-27 lead over the Detroit Pistons at the end of the opening quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting (3-for-5 from the 3-point line), while OG Anunoby added 10 points (3-for-6 shooting).

For Detroit, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham added nine points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

