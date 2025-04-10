New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks on Thursday night in their third contest of the ongoing four-game homestand. Entering the clash, the two Eastern Conference rivals have already faced each other, with Cade Cunningham and company leading the season series 2-1.
New York secured a 128-98 win in the first meeting on Nov. 1. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 36 points. Joining him was Karl-Anthony Towns, contributing a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double.
The Pistons fought back to win the second and third meetings on Dec. 7 and Jan. 13. Cunningham had a huge role to play in both victories, scoring 29 points and 36 points, respectively. It is worth noting that the remaining members of the starting lineup helped him greatly, with each recording double-digit scoring performances in both games.
The Knicks are set to enter the playoffs as the third seed, whereas, the Pistons will be #5. Hence, the result from tonight will have no consequence. However, Tom Thibodeau’s boys would aim to surpass their 2023-24 season’s (50-32) win record tonight.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks are expected to start with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart
The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Jalen Duren.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Reports for April 10
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks have ruled out multiple key pieces. OG Anunoby (right thumb sprain), Josh Hart (right knee), Ariel Hukporti (left knee) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) will be sidelined against the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons injury report
The Detroit Pistons have a long list of players in their injury report. Jade Ivey is the only player to officially be ruled out due to a left fibula fracture. While Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is listed as “questionable,” Cade Cunningham (left knee) and Tobias Harris (right heel soreness) are listed as “probable.”
