  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Apr 10, 2025 11:36 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks on Thursday night in their third contest of the ongoing four-game homestand. Entering the clash, the two Eastern Conference rivals have already faced each other, with Cade Cunningham and company leading the season series 2-1.

Ad

New York secured a 128-98 win in the first meeting on Nov. 1. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 36 points. Joining him was Karl-Anthony Towns, contributing a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Pistons fought back to win the second and third meetings on Dec. 7 and Jan. 13. Cunningham had a huge role to play in both victories, scoring 29 points and 36 points, respectively. It is worth noting that the remaining members of the starting lineup helped him greatly, with each recording double-digit scoring performances in both games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Knicks are set to enter the playoffs as the third seed, whereas, the Pistons will be #5. Hence, the result from tonight will have no consequence. However, Tom Thibodeau’s boys would aim to surpass their 2023-24 season’s (50-32) win record tonight.

Ad

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks are expected to start with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Jalen

Brunson

Mikal

Bridges

Landry

Shamet

Precious AchiuwaKarl-Anthony Towns
Miles McBride Cameron Payne Pacome Dadiet PJ Tucker
Delon Wright
Ad

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Jalen Duren.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Dennis SchroderTim

Hardaway Jr.

Ausar ThompsonSimone

Fontecchio

Jalen

Duren

Marcus Sasser Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Paul Reed
Daniss Jenkins Lindy Waters III Tolu Smith
Ad

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Reports for April 10

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have ruled out multiple key pieces. OG Anunoby (right thumb sprain), Josh Hart (right knee), Ariel Hukporti (left knee) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) will be sidelined against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons have a long list of players in their injury report. Jade Ivey is the only player to officially be ruled out due to a left fibula fracture. While Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is listed as “questionable,” Cade Cunningham (left knee) and Tobias Harris (right heel soreness) are listed as “probable.”

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications