New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks on Thursday night in their third contest of the ongoing four-game homestand. Entering the clash, the two Eastern Conference rivals have already faced each other, with Cade Cunningham and company leading the season series 2-1.

Ad

New York secured a 128-98 win in the first meeting on Nov. 1. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 36 points. Joining him was Karl-Anthony Towns, contributing a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pistons fought back to win the second and third meetings on Dec. 7 and Jan. 13. Cunningham had a huge role to play in both victories, scoring 29 points and 36 points, respectively. It is worth noting that the remaining members of the starting lineup helped him greatly, with each recording double-digit scoring performances in both games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Knicks are set to enter the playoffs as the third seed, whereas, the Pistons will be #5. Hence, the result from tonight will have no consequence. However, Tom Thibodeau’s boys would aim to surpass their 2023-24 season’s (50-32) win record tonight.

Ad

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks are expected to start with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet, Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet Precious A chiuwa Karl-Anthony Towns Miles M cBride Camero n Payne Pacome Dadiet PJ Tucker Delon Wright

Ad

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Jalen Duren.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dennis Schroder Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Simone Fontecchio Jalen Duren Marcus Sasser Malik B easley Ronald Hol la nd II Pa ul Reed Daniss J enkins Lindy Wat ers III Tol u Smith

Ad

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Reports for April 10

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have ruled out multiple key pieces. OG Anunoby (right thumb sprain), Josh Hart (right knee), Ariel Hukporti (left knee) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) will be sidelined against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons have a long list of players in their injury report. Jade Ivey is the only player to officially be ruled out due to a left fibula fracture. While Isaiah Stewart (right knee inflammation) is listed as “questionable,” Cade Cunningham (left knee) and Tobias Harris (right heel soreness) are listed as “probable.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More