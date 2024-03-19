New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 18)

The injury-plagued New York Knicks embarked on the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Already missing key players Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, their woes compounded with O.G. Anunoby sidelined due to a recurring elbow injury.

McBride joined Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein in Thibodeau's unconventional starting lineup. Despite its diminutive size, the lineup proved effective, particularly in the first quarter, with McBride shining brightly with 11 points to help the Knicks secure a 30-22 lead.

Brunson contributed to the scoring barrage alongside McBride, while DiVincenzo and Hartenstein made significant contributions. Despite the Knicks' surge, Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry kept the game within reach, delivering timely baskets whenever the visitors seemed poised to extend their lead.

Chris Paul's impactful performance off the bench, tallying 12 points along with several astute plays, further bolstered Golden State's efforts. As the first half drew to a close, Golden State managed to narrow the gap, trailing the New York Knicks 62-56.

Top 5 viral moments from New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a closer look at all the top viral moments and highlights from the marquee cross-conference matchup:

#5. Chris Paul throws an alley-oop from half-court for thunderous dunk

With the Golden State Warriors trailing by 10 points, veteran point guard Chris Paul orchestrated a remarkable half-court alley-oop play.

Anticipating the high-flying ability of rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, Paul lofted a perfectly placed lob pass off a curl action. The execution of this play left the New York Knicks defense motionless and electrified the crowd at the Chase Center, injecting momentum into the Warriors' efforts.

#4. Steph Curry makes room for stepback 3

The two-time MVP found himself confronted by a swarm of three defenders. Unfazed by the pressure, Curry exhibited his trademark patience, waiting for the defense to ease up momentarily.

With impeccable timing, he executed a lightning-quick stepback maneuver, creating just enough space to launch a 3-point shot over the contest by Deuce. The seamless execution and seemingly effortless finesse with which Curry pulled off this play earned it the moniker 'Stephortless'.

#3. Jalen Brunson goes with the reverse against Draymond Green

Jalen Brunson, renowned as one of the league's premier scoring guards, unleashed his triple-threat offensive arsenal against the Warriors.

With Kuminga guarding him on the perimeter and Draymond Green switching onto him in the paint, Brunson remained undeterred.

Employing a crafty snake-dribble maneuver, he swiftly maneuvered past Green, catching the defensive stalwart off guard.

With finesse and agility, Brunson executed a reverse layup, leaving the Warriors' defense scrambling to contain his relentless attack.

#2. Jalen Brunson's hilarious exchange with Bob Myers

Following his impressive reverse layup, Jalen Brunson engaged in a lighthearted exchange with Bob Myers, the former Warriors GM. With a playful grin, Brunson quipped:

"Bob? Is that a foul? Thank you, appreciate it."

The banter added a touch of humor to the intense on-court action.

#1. Miles McBride's career night

In a spectacular performance throughout the game, McBride showcased his talent and composure, culminating in a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter. Positioned on the left wing with Draymond Green as his defender, McBride created the necessary space with a decisive dribble to his right and launched a deep 3-pointer, unfazed by Green's contest.

The shot found its mark, extending their lead to double digits and effectively sealing the victory. This crucial basket marked McBride's 26th point of the game, capping off a career-high 29-point performance.

The Knicks tied their season series and continued their impressive road streak with the 119-112 win over the Warriors.