New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New York Knicks visited the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday for the final game of their five-game road trip. The Knicks entered the game 2-2 for their trip, while the Warriors were on a six-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Coach Tom Thibodeau continued to use a starting five consisting of Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the absence of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are expected to be without Brunson until late March or possibly early April.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup featured Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors are still without Brandin Podziemski, while Quinten Post has been in and out of the starting five depending on matchups.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Mikal Bridges 11 5 0 0 0 4 1 18 5-8 1-1 0-0 -5 OG Anunoby 13 3 2 2 1 1 2 16 4-7 0-1 5-5 -3 Karl-Anthony Towns 11 6 2 0 0 1 3 12 5-8 1-1 0-0 -1 Miles McBride 13 1 2 0 0 1 0 18 5-8 3-4 0-0 -4 Josh Hart 0 1 6 0 0 1 0 17 0-3 0-2 0-0 -3 Precious Achiuwa 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Mitchell Robinson 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Cameron Payne 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 7 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 Landry Shamet 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 P.J. Tucker DNP Anton Watson DNP Delon Wright DNP Tyler Kolek DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 5 1 2 1 0 2 1 16 2-3 1-2 0-0 -4 Gui Santos 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 10 1-2 0-1 0-1 3 Jimmy Butler III 9 0 4 1 0 0 1 15 3-6 1-2 2-2 6 Stephen Curry 11 2 4 0 0 3 0 17 3-7 2-5 3-3 -1 Moses Moody 8 1 1 1 0 0 0 15 3-9 2-5 0-0 7 Jonathan Kuminga 7 5 3 0 1 1 1 11 3-5 0-0 1-2 -2 Kevon Looney 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Quinten Post 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 11 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 Buddy Hield 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 9 1-5 1-5 0-0 -3 Gary Payton II 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2-4 0-1 0-0 11 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

