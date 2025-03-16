  • home icon
  New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 NBA Season

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:03 GMT
New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15. (Photo: IMAGN)
New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15. (Photo: IMAGN)

The New York Knicks visited the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday for the final game of their five-game road trip. The Knicks entered the game 2-2 for their trip, while the Warriors were on a six-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Coach Tom Thibodeau continued to use a starting five consisting of Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the absence of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are expected to be without Brunson until late March or possibly early April.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup featured Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors are still without Brandin Podziemski, while Quinten Post has been in and out of the starting five depending on matchups.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Mikal Bridges11500041185-81-10-0-5
OG Anunoby13322112164-70-15-5-3
Karl-Anthony Towns11620013125-81-10-0-1
Miles McBride13120010185-83-40-0-4
Josh Hart0160010170-30-20-0-3
Precious Achiuwa0101010100-10-00-0-3
Mitchell Robinson0100001110-00-00-03
Cameron Payne011010070-20-20-00
Landry Shamet2201000121-20-00-0-4
P.J. TuckerDNP
Anton WatsonDNP
Delon WrightDNP
Tyler KolekDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green5121021162-31-20-0-4
Gui Santos2400001101-20-10-13
Jimmy Butler III9041001153-61-22-26
Stephen Curry11240030173-72-53-3-1
Moses Moody8111000153-92-50-07
Jonathan Kuminga7530111113-50-01-2-2
Kevon Looney220000141-10-00-03
Quinten Post3410001111-21-20-00
Buddy Hield300100091-51-50-0-3
Gary Payton II4110000122-40-10-011
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
हिन्दी