New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for March 15 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New York Knicks visited the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday for the final game of their five-game road trip. The Knicks entered the game 2-2 for their trip, while the Warriors were on a six-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last 10 games.
Coach Tom Thibodeau continued to use a starting five consisting of Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the absence of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are expected to be without Brunson until late March or possibly early April.
Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup featured Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors are still without Brandin Podziemski, while Quinten Post has been in and out of the starting five depending on matchups.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score
Knicks
Warriors
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.