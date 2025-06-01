New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 31 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 6

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score
New York Knicks
Ad
Trending
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
OG Anunoby
14
3
1
1
0
1
6-9
0-2
2-2
-5
Karl-Anthony Towns
8
7
1
0
0
0
3-10
0-3
2-2
-6
Mitchell Robinson
6
7
0
1
1
1
3-4
0-0
0-0
-5
Mikal Bridges
11
0
2
0
1
3
4-5
1-1
2-2
2
Jalen Brunson
10
1
4
0
0
3
4-10
1-3
1-2
2
Miles McBride
0
2
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
Josh Hart
0
2
1
1
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Delon Wright
2
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
2-2
-6
Landry Shamet
3
0
2
0
0
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
-6
Cameron Payne
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyler Kolek
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
P.J. Tucker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Indiana Pacers
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Aaron Nesmith
5
1
0
0
0
0
2-3
1-1
0-0
7
Pascal Siakam
16
2
2
0
1
0
5-8
2-2
4-6
5
Myles Turner
9
2
0
0
0
1
3-5
2-3
1-1
1
Andrew Nembhard
4
1
5
5
1
0
2-7
0-3
0-0
4
Tyrese Haliburton
8
0
6
2
1
2
3-8
1-3
1-1
4
Bennedict Mathurin
4
1
0
0
0
1
1-2
0-0
2-2
-7
Obi Toppin
7
4
0
0
1
0
3-5
1-2
0-0
-1
Thomas Bryant
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
3
T.J. McConnell
0
1
2
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
Ben Sheppard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Jarace Walker
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
2
Tony Bradley
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnny Furphy
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
James Johnson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary
The Indiana Pacers had a 25-24 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. Indiana outscored New York 33-30 in the second period to take a 58-54 lead into the halftime break.
Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 16 points on 5-for-8, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Tyrese Haliburton added eight points and six assists. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 14 points on 6-for-9. Mikal Bridges added 11 points on 4-for-5, while Jalen Brunson had 10 points and four assists.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.