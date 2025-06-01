New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 31 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 6

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:18 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 6 of the ECF on Saturday (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers lead the series 3-2 and have the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. They will face the Western Conference champion OKC Thunder.

On the other hand, should the Knicks win, Game 7 will be on Monday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks

also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
OG Anunoby14311016-90-22-2-5
Karl-Anthony Towns8710003-100-32-2-6
Mitchell Robinson6701113-40-00-0-5
Mikal Bridges11020134-51-12-22
Jalen Brunson10140034-101-31-22
Miles McBride0210000-10-00-01
Josh Hart0211010-10-00-03
Delon Wright2100000-00-02-2-6
Landry Shamet3020001-21-20-0-6
Cameron PayneDNP---------
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Ariel HukportiDNP---------
P.J. TuckerDNP---------
Indiana Pacers

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith5100002-31-10-07
Pascal Siakam16220105-82-24-65
Myles Turner9200013-52-31-11
Andrew Nembhard4155102-70-30-04
Tyrese Haliburton8062123-81-31-14
Bennedict Mathurin4100011-20-02-2-7
Obi Toppin7400103-51-20-0-1
Thomas Bryant3000001-11-10-03
T.J. McConnell0120010-10-00-03
Ben Sheppard0000000-00-00-0-1
Jarace Walker2100001-10-00-02
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 25-24 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. Indiana outscored New York 33-30 in the second period to take a 58-54 lead into the halftime break.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 16 points on 5-for-8, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Tyrese Haliburton added eight points and six assists. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 14 points on 6-for-9. Mikal Bridges added 11 points on 4-for-5, while Jalen Brunson had 10 points and four assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

More from Sportskeeda
