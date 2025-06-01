New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box score for May 31 | 2025 NBA playoffs ECF Game 6

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers battled in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers lead the series 3-2 and have the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. They will face the Western Conference champion OKC Thunder.

On the other hand, should the Knicks win, Game 7 will be on Monday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 14 3 1 1 0 1 6-9 0-2 2-2 -5 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 7 1 0 0 0 3-10 0-3 2-2 -6 Mitchell Robinson 6 7 0 1 1 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 -5 Mikal Bridges 11 0 2 0 1 3 4-5 1-1 2-2 2 Jalen Brunson 10 1 4 0 0 3 4-10 1-3 1-2 2 Miles McBride 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 Josh Hart 0 2 1 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Delon Wright 2 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -6 Landry Shamet 3 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 Cameron Payne DNP - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Ariel Hukporti DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 7 Pascal Siakam 16 2 2 0 1 0 5-8 2-2 4-6 5 Myles Turner 9 2 0 0 0 1 3-5 2-3 1-1 1 Andrew Nembhard 4 1 5 5 1 0 2-7 0-3 0-0 4 Tyrese Haliburton 8 0 6 2 1 2 3-8 1-3 1-1 4 Bennedict Mathurin 4 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 -7 Obi Toppin 7 4 0 0 1 0 3-5 1-2 0-0 -1 Thomas Bryant 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 3 T.J. McConnell 0 1 2 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Ben Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Jarace Walker 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 25-24 lead over the New York Knicks at the end of the first quarter. Indiana outscored New York 33-30 in the second period to take a 58-54 lead into the halftime break.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 16 points on 5-for-8, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Tyrese Haliburton added eight points and six assists. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 14 points on 6-for-9. Mikal Bridges added 11 points on 4-for-5, while Jalen Brunson had 10 points and four assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

