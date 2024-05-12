New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 12 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers playoff matchup is a historic rivalry that basketball fans have been watching unfold since the 1990s. The Pacers would love to even up the Eastern Conference semifinals in Game 4 on Sunday as they don't want to face an elimination game in New York on Tuesday.

The Pacers had a strong outing in the first half, owning a 28-point lead at halftime, at 69-41. The team at that point had five players in double figures with Tyrese Haliburton leading the pack with 13 points and five assists. Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson all had 10 points by halftime.

The field-goal shooting has been the biggest difference with the Pacers shooting almost 60%, including 47.6% beyond the arc.

On the other side, OG Anunoby (hamstring injury) is out, and the Knicks are digging in deep into their rotation, having Jericho Sims seeing action. Jalen Brunson is doing his best to get his team afloat, but the 2-for-11 shooting of Donte DiVincenzo has held them back.

The Pacers came in with a great defensive plan, holding the Knicks to 36.4% shooting, as they pressed more on defending the 3-point shooters, holding them to 2-for-11 shooting.

The extra pass has been lethal for the Pacers against the Knicks as they outshine them 15-10 in the first half of Game 4.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

New York Knicks players stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Josh Hart 2 2 2 0 0 2 1-5 0-1 -25 Preious Achiuwa 6 5 0 0 0 0 3-5 0-0 -16 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 4 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 -23 Donte DiVincenzo 5 4 4 1 1 1 4-11 0-3 -32 Jalen Brunson 10 3 3 1 0 2 4-11 0-3 -21 Miles McBride 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 -12 Jericho Sims 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -6 Alec Burks 11 1 0 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 -5 OG Anunoby Mamadi Diakite Daquean Jeffries

Indiana Pacers players stats and box scores

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Aaron Nesmith 2 5 1 0 1 0 1-4 0-3 14 Pascal Siakam 10 2 2 0 0 0 5-6 0-0 20 Myles Turner 10 3 2 0 3 2 4-4 2-2 18 Andrew Nembhard 7 0 4 0 0 1 3-4 1-2 9 Tyrese Haliburton 13 5 1 0 0 0 5-9 3-6 25 Ben Sheppard 3 4 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 16 Obi Toppin 10 1 1 1 0 0 4-6 2-3 12 TJ McConnell 10 3 4 2 0 2 4-8 1-1 20 Isaiah Jackson 4 3 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 6 Kendall Brown James Johnson Doug McDermott Jalen Smith Jarace Walker