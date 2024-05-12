New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 12 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified May 12, 2024 21:45 GMT
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four
Donte DiVincenzo has been shooting off during Game 4 of the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers matchup

The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers playoff matchup is a historic rivalry that basketball fans have been watching unfold since the 1990s. The Pacers would love to even up the Eastern Conference semifinals in Game 4 on Sunday as they don't want to face an elimination game in New York on Tuesday.

The Pacers had a strong outing in the first half, owning a 28-point lead at halftime, at 69-41. The team at that point had five players in double figures with Tyrese Haliburton leading the pack with 13 points and five assists. Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson all had 10 points by halftime.

The field-goal shooting has been the biggest difference with the Pacers shooting almost 60%, including 47.6% beyond the arc.

On the other side, OG Anunoby (hamstring injury) is out, and the Knicks are digging in deep into their rotation, having Jericho Sims seeing action. Jalen Brunson is doing his best to get his team afloat, but the 2-for-11 shooting of Donte DiVincenzo has held them back.

The Pacers came in with a great defensive plan, holding the Knicks to 36.4% shooting, as they pressed more on defending the 3-point shooters, holding them to 2-for-11 shooting.

The extra pass has been lethal for the Pacers against the Knicks as they outshine them 15-10 in the first half of Game 4.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

New York Knicks players stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Josh Hart2220021-50-1-25
Preious Achiuwa6500003-50-0-16
Isaiah Hartenstein4400012-30-0-23
Donte DiVincenzo5441114-110-3-32
Jalen Brunson10331024-110-3-21
Miles McBride3010001-41-4-12
Jericho Sims0100000-00-0-6
Alec Burks11100003-50-1-5
OG Anunoby
Mamadi Diakite
Daquean Jeffries

Indiana Pacers players stats and box scores

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Aaron Nesmith2510101-40-314
Pascal Siakam10220005-60-020
Myles Turner10320324-42-218
Andrew Nembhard7040013-41-29
Tyrese Haliburton13510005-93-625
Ben Sheppard3400001-41-416
Obi Toppin10111004-62-312
TJ McConnell10342024-81-120
Isaiah Jackson4301001-20-06
Kendall Brown
James Johnson
Doug McDermott
Jalen Smith
Jarace Walker

