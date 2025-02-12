New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Feb. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference clashed in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, featuring two squads that were 7-3 in their last 10 games and coming off disappointing losses.
The Knicks had a strong start, going up 7-2. However, the Pacers responded with a 22-10 run, capped by an Andrew Nembhard step-back jumper to take a 24-17 lead.
New York ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 27-26 lead entering the second quarter.
The second quarter started neck and neck, but a 10-0 Knicks run midway through helped them build a 68-60 halftime lead.
Karl-Anthony Towns had a dominant first half with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Miles McBride and Josh Hart added 12 and 11 points, respectively, helping alleviate the scoring load as Jalen Brunson had just six points on 3-for-10 shooting at intermission.
For Indiana, Pascal Siakam had 19 points at halftime, while Bennedict Mathurin and Thomas Bryant contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
