  • New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Feb. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 12, 2025 01:48 GMT
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference clashed in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, featuring two squads that were 7-3 in their last 10 games and coming off disappointing losses.

The Knicks had a strong start, going up 7-2. However, the Pacers responded with a 22-10 run, capped by an Andrew Nembhard step-back jumper to take a 24-17 lead.

New York ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 27-26 lead entering the second quarter.

The second quarter started neck and neck, but a 10-0 Knicks run midway through helped them build a 68-60 halftime lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a dominant first half with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Miles McBride and Josh Hart added 12 and 11 points, respectively, helping alleviate the scoring load as Jalen Brunson had just six points on 3-for-10 shooting at intermission.

For Indiana, Pascal Siakam had 19 points at halftime, while Bennedict Mathurin and Thomas Bryant contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Below is the box score for the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Josh Hart17:3711314757.11250.02366.70310224
Precious Achiuwa19:566412633.3010.0221002201000
Karl-Anthony Towns20:03244391275.01333.3551001330129
Mikal Bridges16:532531333.3000.0000.01400012
Jalen Brunson15:2161231030.0010.0000.00100136
Ariel Hukporti03:57020000.0000.0000.0110020-1
Miles McBride10:2712213475.0331003310002001012
Cameron Payne08:395152210011100000.00101102
Landry Shamet07:072121250.0010.0000.00100006
TOTALS682618254654.361250.0121392.35184288-

Indiana Pacers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Aaron Nesmith07:16001010.0000.0000.0000003-4
Pascal Siakam21:13194171163.62210033100130111-7
Thomas Bryant16:2511545683.31250.0000.0230101-4
Andrew Nembhard17:134131425.0020.022100012011-7
Tyrese Haliburton15:397143837.51520.0000.0010032-1
Bennedict Mathurin16:4412323837.51520.055100030000-4
Obi Toppin10:224202540.0020.0000.0021001-5
T.J. McConnell08:38004010.0010.0000.0000010-7
Ben Sheppard06:303001110011100000.0000000-1
TOTALS601919224548.962030.010101003133269-

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
