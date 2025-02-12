New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Feb. 11) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference clashed in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, featuring two squads that were 7-3 in their last 10 games and coming off disappointing losses.

The Knicks had a strong start, going up 7-2. However, the Pacers responded with a 22-10 run, capped by an Andrew Nembhard step-back jumper to take a 24-17 lead.

New York ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 27-26 lead entering the second quarter.

The second quarter started neck and neck, but a 10-0 Knicks run midway through helped them build a 68-60 halftime lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a dominant first half with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Miles McBride and Josh Hart added 12 and 11 points, respectively, helping alleviate the scoring load as Jalen Brunson had just six points on 3-for-10 shooting at intermission.

For Indiana, Pascal Siakam had 19 points at halftime, while Bennedict Mathurin and Thomas Bryant contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Below is the box score for the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Josh Hart 17:37 11 3 1 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 3 1 0 2 2 4 Precious Achiuwa 19:56 6 4 1 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 20:03 24 4 3 9 12 75.0 1 3 33.3 5 5 100 1 3 3 0 1 2 9 Mikal Bridges 16:53 2 5 3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 0 0 1 2 Jalen Brunson 15:21 6 1 2 3 10 30.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 3 6 Ariel Hukporti 03:57 0 2 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 -1 Miles McBride 10:27 12 2 1 3 4 75.0 3 3 100 3 3 100 0 2 0 0 1 0 12 Cameron Payne 08:39 5 1 5 2 2 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 Landry Shamet 07:07 2 1 2 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 TOTALS 68 26 18 25 46 54.3 6 12 50.0 12 13 92.3 5 18 4 2 8 8 -

Indiana Pacers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Aaron Nesmith 07:16 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -4 Pascal Siakam 21:13 19 4 1 7 11 63.6 2 2 100 3 3 100 1 3 0 1 1 1 -7 Thomas Bryant 16:25 11 5 4 5 6 83.3 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 0 1 0 1 -4 Andrew Nembhard 17:13 4 1 3 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 2 0 1 1 -7 Tyrese Haliburton 15:39 7 1 4 3 8 37.5 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 3 2 -1 Bennedict Mathurin 16:44 12 3 2 3 8 37.5 1 5 20.0 5 5 100 0 3 0 0 0 0 -4 Obi Toppin 10:22 4 2 0 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 0 1 -5 T.J. McConnell 08:38 0 0 4 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -7 Ben Sheppard 06:30 3 0 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 TOTALS 60 19 19 22 45 48.9 6 20 30.0 10 10 100 3 13 3 2 6 9 -

