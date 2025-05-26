New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score - May 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 3
The Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead, while the Knicks were trying to win their first ECF game since 2000.
Ad
Coach Tom Thibodeau made some adjustments to his starting five, with Josh Hart going to the bench. Mitchell Robinson started at center, with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby sliding into the power and small forward positions, respectively, and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt.
Meanwhile, coach Rick Carlisle used his starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. The Pacers' depth has been the difference maker in this series, with players such as TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin having a huge impact.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3
Knicks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Mikal Bridges
7
0
0
1
0
0
1
18
3-10
1-5
0-0
-6
OG Anunoby
10
1
0
0
2
0
2
20
4-7
2-4
0-2
-8
Karl-Anthony Towns
4
6
0
0
0
2
3
13
2-7
0-2
0-0
-4
Mitchell Robinson
6
5
1
1
0
1
2
17
3-4
0-0
0-0
-6
Jalen Brunson
11
1
1
0
0
1
4
17
2-9
1-4
6-6
-15
Miles McBride
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Josh Hart
4
4
2
0
0
1
1
18
1-3
0-2
2-2
-16
Delon Wright
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
8
0-0
0-0
0-0
-7
Landry Shamet
3
0
2
0
0
1
0
7
1-2
1-2
0-0
2
P.J. Tucker
DNP
Precious Achiuwa
DNP
Ariel Hukporti
DNP
Cameron Payne
DNP
Tyler Kolek
DNP
Pacome Dadiet
DNP
Ad
Pacers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Pascal Siakam
4
2
2
0
0
0
0
15
2-6
0-0
0-0
-2
Aaron Nesmith
5
4
0
1
0
0
1
13
1-4
0-2
3-4
3
Myles Turner
9
1
2
0
1
1
2
14
4-5
1-2
0-2
8
Andrew Nembhard
8
3
1
0
0
0
0
17
2-5
0-1
4-4
2
Tyrese Haliburton
9
3
4
2
0
2
2
18
3-6
1-4
2-2
6
Obi Toppin
6
2
0
0
0
0
1
10
2-3
0-1
2-2
19
Tony Bradley
2
2
0
0
1
0
1
10
1-2
0-1
0-0
5
T.J. McConnell
10
2
3
0
0
1
0
9
4-6
0-1
2-2
6
Bennedict Mathurin
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
5
0-1
0-0
2-2
3
Ben Sheppard
3
2
0
0
0
0
3
8
1-1
1-1
0-0
15
James Johnson
DNP
Jarace Walker
DNP
Johnny Furphy
DNP
Isaiah Jackson
DNP
Thomas Bryant
DNP
Ad
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.