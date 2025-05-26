New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score - May 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 3

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 26, 2025 01:27 GMT
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead, while the Knicks were trying to win their first ECF game since 2000.

Coach Tom Thibodeau made some adjustments to his starting five, with Josh Hart going to the bench. Mitchell Robinson started at center, with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby sliding into the power and small forward positions, respectively, and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, coach Rick Carlisle used his starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. The Pacers' depth has been the difference maker in this series, with players such as TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin having a huge impact.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Mikal Bridges7001001183-101-50-0-6
OG Anunoby10100202204-72-40-2-8
Karl-Anthony Towns4600023132-70-20-0-4
Mitchell Robinson6511012173-40-00-0-6
Jalen Brunson11110014172-91-46-6-15
Miles McBride000000310-00-00-0-5
Josh Hart4420011181-30-22-2-16
Delon Wright001100080-00-00-0-7
Landry Shamet302001071-21-20-02
P.J. TuckerDNP
Precious AchiuwaDNP
Ariel HukportiDNP
Cameron PayneDNP
Tyler KolekDNP
Pacome DadietDNP
Pacers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Pascal Siakam4220000152-60-00-0-2
Aaron Nesmith5401001131-40-23-43
Myles Turner9120112144-51-20-28
Andrew Nembhard8310000172-50-14-42
Tyrese Haliburton9342022183-61-42-26
Obi Toppin6200001102-30-12-219
Tony Bradley2200101101-20-10-05
T.J. McConnell1023001094-60-12-26
Bennedict Mathurin221000050-10-02-23
Ben Sheppard320000381-11-10-015
James JohnsonDNP
Jarace WalkerDNP
Johnny FurphyDNP
Isaiah JacksonDNP
Thomas BryantDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

