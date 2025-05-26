New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score - May 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 3

The Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead, while the Knicks were trying to win their first ECF game since 2000.

Coach Tom Thibodeau made some adjustments to his starting five, with Josh Hart going to the bench. Mitchell Robinson started at center, with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby sliding into the power and small forward positions, respectively, and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, coach Rick Carlisle used his starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. The Pacers' depth has been the difference maker in this series, with players such as TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin having a huge impact.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 3

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Mikal Bridges 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 18 3-10 1-5 0-0 -6 OG Anunoby 10 1 0 0 2 0 2 20 4-7 2-4 0-2 -8 Karl-Anthony Towns 4 6 0 0 0 2 3 13 2-7 0-2 0-0 -4 Mitchell Robinson 6 5 1 1 0 1 2 17 3-4 0-0 0-0 -6 Jalen Brunson 11 1 1 0 0 1 4 17 2-9 1-4 6-6 -15 Miles McBride 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Josh Hart 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 18 1-3 0-2 2-2 -16 Delon Wright 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Landry Shamet 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 7 1-2 1-2 0-0 2 P.J. Tucker DNP Precious Achiuwa DNP Ariel Hukporti DNP Cameron Payne DNP Tyler Kolek DNP Pacome Dadiet DNP

Pacers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Pascal Siakam 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 15 2-6 0-0 0-0 -2 Aaron Nesmith 5 4 0 1 0 0 1 13 1-4 0-2 3-4 3 Myles Turner 9 1 2 0 1 1 2 14 4-5 1-2 0-2 8 Andrew Nembhard 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 17 2-5 0-1 4-4 2 Tyrese Haliburton 9 3 4 2 0 2 2 18 3-6 1-4 2-2 6 Obi Toppin 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 10 2-3 0-1 2-2 19 Tony Bradley 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 10 1-2 0-1 0-0 5 T.J. McConnell 10 2 3 0 0 1 0 9 4-6 0-1 2-2 6 Bennedict Mathurin 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-0 2-2 3 Ben Sheppard 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 8 1-1 1-1 0-0 15 James Johnson DNP Jarace Walker DNP Johnny Furphy DNP Isaiah Jackson DNP Thomas Bryant DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

