  • New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Mar. 7 game. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Knicks continued a four-game West Coast swing on Friday with a matchup against the LA Clippers. New York took on the Clippers less than 24 hours after an emotional 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers. Jalen Brunson, who sprained an ankle against the LA Lakers, was on the inactive list heading into the Clippers game.

James Harden started hot, scattering 10 points with four assists to lead the Clippers to a 31-25 first-quarter lead. Nic Batum backed him up with eight points, while Ivica Zubac added six.

Without Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with a 14-point and seven-rebound first-half performance. Mikal Bridges contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Knicks trailed 60-54 at halftime.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges1023
OG Anunoby520
Karl-Anthony Towns1471
Miles McBride313
Josh Hart963
Precious Achiuwa621
Cameron Payne522
Landry Shamet200
Anton Watson----------
MarJon Beauchamp- - --------
Mitchell Robinson- - --------
Delon Wright- - --------
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Nicolas Batum1420
Kawhi Leonard924
Ivica Zubac1081
James Harden1926
Kris Dunn212
Drew Eubanks010
Derrick Jones Jr.310
Bogdan Bogdanovic031
Amir Coffey310
Patty Mills- - --------
Jordan Miller- - --------
Kobe Brown- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

