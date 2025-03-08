New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks continued a four-game West Coast swing on Friday with a matchup against the LA Clippers. New York took on the Clippers less than 24 hours after an emotional 113-109 overtime loss to the LA Lakers. Jalen Brunson, who sprained an ankle against the LA Lakers, was on the inactive list heading into the Clippers game.

James Harden started hot, scattering 10 points with four assists to lead the Clippers to a 31-25 first-quarter lead. Nic Batum backed him up with eight points, while Ivica Zubac added six.

Without Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with a 14-point and seven-rebound first-half performance. Mikal Bridges contributed 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Knicks trailed 60-54 at halftime.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 10 2 3 OG Anunoby 5 2 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 14 7 1 Miles McBride 3 1 3 Josh Hart 9 6 3 Precious Achiuwa 6 2 1 Cameron Payne 5 2 2 Landry Shamet 2 0 0 Anton Watson - - - - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp - - - - - - - - - - Mitchell Robinson - - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright - - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nicolas Batum 14 2 0 Kawhi Leonard 9 2 4 Ivica Zubac 10 8 1 James Harden 19 2 6 Kris Dunn 2 1 2 Drew Eubanks 0 1 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 3 1 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 0 3 1 Amir Coffey 3 1 0 Patty Mills - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller - - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

