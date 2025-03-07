New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in California.

The Lakers are amid a seven-game winning run. They are 39-21 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Knicks (40-21) are sitting comfortably at the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a 114-102 home loss to the streaking Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

This is the second and final matchup between the teams. LA won 128-112 on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Josh Hart 10 5 1 2 0 1 3-7 1-3 3-5 3 OG Anunoby 13 1 1 0 1 2 5-10 3-6 0-0 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 7 4 1 1 0 0 2-7 1-4 2-3 11 Mikal Bridges 4 3 1 2 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 -1 Jalen Brunson 16 1 6 0 0 2 5-9 1-3 5-5 1 Mitchell Robinson 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Miles McBride 0 4 2 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 11 Landry Shamet 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 9 Cameron Payne 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 8 Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Anton Watson DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 2 2 0 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 LeBron James 16 5 3 0 1 1 7-11 0-2 2-2 -6 Jaxson Hayes 2 1 0 0 1 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Austin Reaves 3 4 0 0 0 2 0-6 0-3 3-4 -8 Luka Doncic 18 2 6 2 0 3 5-12 2-7 6-8 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 2 1 0 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -12 Dalton Knecht 3 3 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -6 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Trey Jemison III 5 2 0 0 0 2 2-2 0-0 1-2 -1 Bronny James DNP - - - - - - - - - Alex Len DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 31-27 lead over the New York Knicks. The Lakers were outscored 33-20 in the second period. New York went into the break with a 60-51 lead.

Jalen Brunson had 16 points and six assists to lead the Knicks at the half. OG Anunoby scored 13 on 5-for-10 shooting, while Josh Hart added 10 points and five rebounds.

For LA, Luka Doncic had 18 points and six assists on 5-for-12 shooting in the first half. LeBron James had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting.

This is a live copy.

