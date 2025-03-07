New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in California.
The Lakers are amid a seven-game winning run. They are 39-21 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
On the other hand, the Knicks (40-21) are sitting comfortably at the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a 114-102 home loss to the streaking Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
This is the second and final matchup between the teams. LA won 128-112 on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 31-27 lead over the New York Knicks. The Lakers were outscored 33-20 in the second period. New York went into the break with a 60-51 lead.
Jalen Brunson had 16 points and six assists to lead the Knicks at the half. OG Anunoby scored 13 on 5-for-10 shooting, while Josh Hart added 10 points and five rebounds.
For LA, Luka Doncic had 18 points and six assists on 5-for-12 shooting in the first half. LeBron James had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting.
