  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score (Mar. 6) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 07, 2025 04:28 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in California.

Ad

The Lakers are amid a seven-game winning run. They are 39-21 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Knicks (40-21) are sitting comfortably at the third spot in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a 114-102 home loss to the streaking Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

This is the second and final matchup between the teams. LA won 128-112 on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Josh Hart10512013-71-33-53
OG Anunoby13110125-103-60-00
Karl-Anthony Towns7411002-71-42-311
Mikal Bridges4312002-50-10-0-1
Jalen Brunson16160025-91-35-51
Mitchell Robinson2100001-10-00-03
Miles McBride0421010-10-10-011
Landry Shamet5000002-31-20-09
Cameron Payne3110001-41-40-08
Precious AchiuwaDNP---------
Anton WatsonDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith2201001-10-00-02
LeBron James16530117-110-22-2-6
Jaxson Hayes2100111-30-00-0-7
Austin Reaves3400020-60-33-4-8
Luka Doncic18262035-122-76-80
Jarred Vanderbilt2102001-20-10-0-12
Dalton Knecht3310001-31-30-0-6
Gabe Vincent0100000-00-00-0-7
Trey Jemison III5200022-20-01-2-1
Bronny JamesDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Cam ReddishDNP---------
Ad

New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 31-27 lead over the New York Knicks. The Lakers were outscored 33-20 in the second period. New York went into the break with a 60-51 lead.

Jalen Brunson had 16 points and six assists to lead the Knicks at the half. OG Anunoby scored 13 on 5-for-10 shooting, while Josh Hart added 10 points and five rebounds.

Ad

For LA, Luka Doncic had 18 points and six assists on 5-for-12 shooting in the first half. LeBron James had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting.

This is a live copy.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी