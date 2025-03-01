New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The New York Knicks faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Jalen Brunson and Co., who won 143-106 in late January, could sweep the season series with another victory. The season debut of Mitchell Robinson after a long injury layoff could help the Knicks accomplish that goal.

The first quarter was a seesaw battle between the Knicks and the Grizzlies. Ja Morant had a fast start, scattering nine points with one assist and one steal. Brandon Clarke came off the bench to contribute seven points and two rebounds as Memphis led 32-25.

The Knicks had better rhythm on offense in the second quarter to edge the Grizzlies 31-27. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges ended the first half with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists combined. Miles McBride gave the Knicks a lift from the bench with 10 points.

New York limited Morant to four points in the second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane picked up the scoring slack. The trio combined for 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the first half. Memphis led 59-56 at halftime.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 11 0 0 OG Anunoby 7 1 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 2 4 2 Jalen Brunson 11 5 4 Josh Hart 8 2 3 Precious Achiuwa 3 1 0 Mitchell Robinson 4 2 0 Cameron Payne 0 2 1 Miles McBride 10 1 1 Landry Shamet 0 0 0 Matt Ryan - - - - - - - - - - DelonWright - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek - - - - - - - - - - Pacome Dadiet - - - - - - - - - -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 10 4 0 Jaylen Wells 3 0 0 Zach Edey 4 4 0 Ja Morant 13 2 3 Desmond Bane 8 7 3 Brandon Clarke 7 4 2 Santi Aldama 5 2 1 Luke Kennard 4 0 2 Vince Williams Jr. 5 3 3 Scotty Pippen Jr. 0 3 0 Marvin Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - Lamar Stevens - - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff - - - - - - - - - - John Konchar - - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

