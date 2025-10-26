New York Knicks vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the third game on the respective calendars of both teams in the 2025-26 regular season.

Heading into this game, the Knicks bring an unblemished 2-0 record, having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Heat were able to bounce back from an opening-night loss to the Orlando Magic by prevailing over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Box Score and Player Stats

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 7:00 1-3 1-2 0-0 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns 2 5 2 0 1 0 0 7:00 1-4 0-3 0-0 +2 Ariel Hukporti 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4:26 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Mikal Bridges 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 7:00 1-1 0-0 1-1 +2 Jalen Brunson 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 7:00 2-4 1-2 1-1 +2 Josh Hart 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2:34 0-1 0-1 0-0 +4

Heat

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Bam Adebayo 2 1 1 1 0 2 0 7:00 0-3 0-1 2-2 -2 Andrew Wiggins 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7:00 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Kel'el Ware 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 5:22 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Davion Mitchell 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 7:00 1-2 0-0 0-2 -2 Norman Powell 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 7:00 3-4 2-3 0-0 -2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1:38 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1

