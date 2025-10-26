  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (October 26) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 26, 2025 22:43 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: New York Knicks at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the third game on the respective calendars of both teams in the 2025-26 regular season.

Ad

Heading into this game, the Knicks bring an unblemished 2-0 record, having defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Heat were able to bounce back from an opening-night loss to the Orlando Magic by prevailing over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Box Score and Player Stats

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby31010017:001-31-20-0+2
Karl-Anthony Towns25201007:001-40-30-0+2
Ariel Hukporti01100014:260-00-00-0-2
Mikal Bridges3 1 000117:001-10-01-1+2
Jalen Brunson6 2 000107:002-41-21-1+2
Josh Hart00 010002:340-10-10-0+4
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heat

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Bam Adebayo21110207:000-30-12-2-2
Andrew Wiggins01000007:000-20-10-0-2
Kel'el Ware01010015:220-10-00-0-3
Davion Mitchell2 0 200027:001-20-00-2-2
Norman Powell8 2 000007:003-42-30-0-2
Jaime Jaquez Jr.0 1 000001:380-00-00-0+1
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications