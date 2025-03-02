New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 2 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks will be hosted by the Miami Heat on Saturday night for their final clash of the ongoing two-game road trip. The rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals is set to take place at the Kaseya Center with Tyler Herro and co. eyeing to tie the regular season series at one game apiece.

The Knicks claimed victory in the only previous matchup between these teams on Oct. 30, winning 116-107. Karl-Anthony Towns stole the show, delivering a dominant 44-point performance just four games into his New York debut. Jalen Brunson extended his 20-point scoring streak, finishing with 22 points, while the rest of the starting lineup combined for 38 points.

Despite the loss, the Heat had a few positive takeaways. Herro put up 34 points, marking the highest single-game scoring performance by any Miami player at that point in the season. Nikola Jovic also had an encouraging outing, contributing 10 points and 6 rebounds while shooting an efficient 57.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Both teams come into tonight’s matchup riding the momentum of two consecutive wins, setting the stage for a potential action-packed showdown.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Injury Reports for Mar. 2

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have officially ruled out just one player — Ariel Hukporti — who is sidelined with a torn meniscus in his left knee. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who made his much-anticipated return in the Knicks’ last matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies and Josh Hart (right knee) are both listed as “probable.”

Miami Heat injury report

The Miami Heat haven’t officially ruled anyone out yet. However, Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) are both listed as “doubtful,” which could be a significant blow to Miami’s lineup if neither can suit up.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 1

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks are expected to feature Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in their starting lineup.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Miles McBride Landry Shamet Precious Achuiwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright Matt Ryan Tyler Kolek

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

The Miami Heat’s projected starting lineup includes Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Duncan Robinson Bam Adebayo Kel’el Ware Terry Rozier Alec Burks Haywood Highsmith Kyle Anderson Kevin Love Josh Christopher

