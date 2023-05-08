New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 8th, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

Monday afternoon will see the New York Knicks head to Miami to face off with the Heat in a pivotal Game 4 matchup. The game will see the Miami Heat look to pick up their second straight win and extend their series lead to a nearly insurmountable 3-1 record.

With Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for the game, a Miami Heat win could very well hinge on whether or not the superstar is able to play. On the flip side, Immanuel Quickley is listed as doubtful for the New York Knicks after spraining his left ankle in Game 3.

In their last game on Saturday, the Heat wound up taking a 2-1 lead as they coasted to a 105-86 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Heat were unsurprisingly led by Jimmy Butler, who recorded 28 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes.

In addition, Max Strus contributed 19 points despite a rough night from beyond the arc that saw him shoot just 3-10. On the flip side, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 20 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, while Julius Randle hauled down 14 boards.

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Three

Miami Heat have a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the series against the New York Knicks at home

It's no secret that home-court advantage is one of the biggest keys to success in the playoffs. For the seventh-seeded Miami Heat, a seven-game series would see them forced to play on the road four times, however after stealing Game 1 on the road, the tables turned.

With Game 4 set to take place in Miami, the team will be looking to get going early behind an energized Jimmy Butler who will likely be fueled by the hometown crowd. On the flip side, the Knicks will be looking to repay the favor and steal a game in Miami.

At the same time, should Immanuel Quickley wind up sitting out Game 4, the New York Knicks will be hard-pressed to make up the 14.9ppg he averaged during the regular season. Although he has struggled to match that production in the playoffs, Quickley is one of coach Tom Thibodeau's key reserves.

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Late in Game 3, Quickley found himself the victim of an unfortunate scenario that saw Bam Adebayo accidentally land on his ankle. The 23-year-old guard immediately went down clutching his ankle before being assisted to the locker room.

According to Thibodeau, the team will see how Quickley is feeling before Game 4, but the expectation is that either 'Deuce' McBride will play his minutes. Another option for Thibodeau is to utilize former MVP Derrick Rose.

Although Rose has been largely absent from the Knicks' rotations this season, his playoff experience could prove valuable. In addition, Rose notably averaged 19.4 points per game and five assists in the 2021 playoffs.

As the two teams prepare for Game 4, our prediction is that the Miami Heat pick up a big win and make it 3-1 behind a big Jimmy Butler performance.

