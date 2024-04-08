New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 7, 2024

The New York Knicks faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, for their fifth and final encounter of the season with the Bucks leading 3-1. This game was also part of the NBA’s 13-game lineup.

The Knicks entered the matchup holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic Division, looking to bounce back from their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. They had rough five-game stretch going 1-4 prior to Sunday night's contest.

On the other hand, the Bucks were looking to end their three-game losing skid, following their 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, which ended Raptors 15-game losing skid.

Milwaukee started off strong with a Damian Lillard 3-pointer, followed by a Giannis Antetokoumpo's block over OG Anunoby's 3-pointer. Lillard and Giannis continued to rally the Bucks in the first quarter, giving the home team a six-point advantage heading into the second period combining for 19 points in the period.

In the second quarter, the Bucks further solidified their lead, extending it to 61-50 by halftime, marking their largest advantage of the game. Nonetheless, the Knicks managed to stage a comeback in the second half.

Jalen Brunson ignited in the third quarter after sinking his initial floater. He practically halved the Bucks' score for the period, tallying 14 points. Utilizing his full repertoire, he exploited the Bucks' weakened pick-and-roll defense and capitalized on mid-range jumpers.

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley picked up his fifth foul, necessitating his premature exit, thus granting Brunson even more freedom to attack as the Bucks struggled to find a defensive answer for the Knicks' All-Star guard.

The Knicks surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucks 39-24 and seizing the lead heading into the final quarter. Despite their efforts, the Bucks couldn't match the Knicks' intensity, particularly with Brunson leading the charge, as the Knicks added 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Donte DiVincenzo was scorching hot against his former team as he shot 8 of 11 from beyond the arc and boasted a +15 net rating after scoring 26 points. Brunson had a game-high 43 points on 16 of 32 shooting from the field at 50.0% and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line.

The Knicks were able to get their second win against the Bucks this season with a final score of 122-109 on the road.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores

New York Knicks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Jalen Brunson 43 6 8 0 0 1 16-32 2-6 9-11 +11 OG Anunoby 4 3 2 2 4 1 2-10 0-5 0-0 +7 Donte DiVincenzo 26 4 3 1 1 1 8-14 8-11 2-2 +15 Josh Hart 7 9 9 0 0 0 2-9 1-2 2-2 +8 Isaiah Hartenstein 18 10 1 0 1 2 8-9 0-0 2-3 +7 Mitchell Robinson 1 6 0 3 0 0 0-2 0-0 1-2 +6 Miles McBride 8 2 1 0 3 0 3-6 2-4 0-0 +1 Bojan Bodganovic 15 1 1 0 0 0 6-9 1-1 2-2 +5 Precious Achiuwa 5 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +5 Mamadi Diakite DNP Jacob Toppin DNP Jericho Sims DNP Alec Burks DNP Daquan Jeffries DNP Shake Milton DNP

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Damian Lillard 23 4 6 2 1 4 4-11 1-7 14-15 -8 Giannis Antetokounmpo 28 15 8 2 1 4 10-20 0-1 8-11 -5 Brook Lopez 13 5 1 3 0 3 4-8 2-6 3-4 -9 Malik Beasley 9 1 3 0 0 0 3-6 3-6 0-0 -10 Khris Middleton 5 4 2 0 0 2 2-4 1-1 0-0 +4 Pat Connaughton 5 1 2 0 0 0 1-5 1-4 2-2 -11 Bobby Portis 24 5 2 0 0 0 10-15 4-6 0-0 -11 Jae Crowder 0 2 3 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 AJ Green 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Andre Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Thanasis Antetokounmpo 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Ryan Rollins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 TyTy Washington Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Chris Livingston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Danillo Gallinari DNP