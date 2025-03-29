  • home icon
  • New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Mar. 28, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 29, 2025 01:17 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Mar. 28 game. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Knicks looked to sweep the season series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. New York headed to Milwaukee without Jalen Brunson, but the home team entered the showdown without Damian Lillard. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks hoped to sustain their dominance over the hosts.

The Knicks and the Bucks exchanged inefficient outputs in the first quarter. New York went 9-for-23, while Milwaukee finished the period 5-for-13. The visitors made more free throws to take a 25-19 lead after one quarter.

New York's improved offensive flow in the second quarter resulted in more efficient shots. The Knicks hit 5 of 9 3-pointers while continuing to do damage inside the paint. They edged the Bucks 35-30 in the period to take a 60-49 halftime lead. Mikal Bridges and backup guard Delon Wright combined for 31 points, six assists and one rebound to lead the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma carried the Bucks with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists combined.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges1913
OG Anunoby901
Karl-Anthony Towns830
Josh Hart423
Delon Wright1231
Precious Achiuwa020
Mitchell Robinson2101
Landry Shamet302
Tyler Kolek303
P.J. Tucker----------
Anton Watson- - --------
MarJon Beauchamp--- --------
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince322
Giannis Antetokounmpo1333
Kyle Kuzma1130
Brook Lopez334
Ryan Rollins1232
Gary Trent Jr.500
Kevin Porter Jr.010
AJ Green200
Chris Livingston----------
Tyler Smith----------
Pat Connaughton- - --------
Jamaree Bouyea- - --------
Andre Jackson Jr.- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
