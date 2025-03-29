New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score for Mar. 28, 2025

The New York Knicks looked to sweep the season series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. New York headed to Milwaukee without Jalen Brunson, but the home team entered the showdown without Damian Lillard. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks hoped to sustain their dominance over the hosts.

The Knicks and the Bucks exchanged inefficient outputs in the first quarter. New York went 9-for-23, while Milwaukee finished the period 5-for-13. The visitors made more free throws to take a 25-19 lead after one quarter.

New York's improved offensive flow in the second quarter resulted in more efficient shots. The Knicks hit 5 of 9 3-pointers while continuing to do damage inside the paint. They edged the Bucks 35-30 in the period to take a 60-49 halftime lead. Mikal Bridges and backup guard Delon Wright combined for 31 points, six assists and one rebound to lead the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma carried the Bucks with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists combined.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 19 1 3 OG Anunoby 9 0 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 3 0 Josh Hart 4 2 3 Delon Wright 12 3 1 Precious Achiuwa 0 2 0 Mitchell Robinson 2 10 1 Landry Shamet 3 0 2 Tyler Kolek 3 0 3 P.J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Anton Watson - - - - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp -- - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 3 2 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 13 3 3 Kyle Kuzma 11 3 0 Brook Lopez 3 3 4 Ryan Rollins 12 3 2 Gary Trent Jr. 5 0 0 Kevin Porter Jr. 0 1 0 AJ Green 2 0 0 Chris Livingston - - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith - - - - - - - - - - Pat Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - Jamaree Bouyea - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

