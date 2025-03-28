  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 28 | NBA 2024-25 Season

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 28 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 28, 2025 12:20 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 28 (Image via Imagn)

The New York Knicks will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in their third meeting of the 2024-25 season. So far, the Knicks have won both of their games against the Bucks convincingly. Milwaukee will hope to avoid being swept in the regular-season series on Friday.

Ad

Their first game this season was played on November 8. New York defeated the Bucks 116-94. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. Jalen Brunson dropped 15 points and nine assists.

Their second game took place on January 12 and ended in yet another loss for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 46 points, Middleton poured in 16 of his own, but the rest of the team was held to less than 10 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, Brunson paved the way for the Knicks, recording 44 points, six assists and five rebounds. KAT was also key and had 30 points, 18 rebounds and four assists.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury reports for March 28

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks will have to make some significant adjustments for tonight’s game, as some key players will miss the game against Milwaukee.

Ad

Jalen Brunson (right ankle), Ariel Hukporti (left knee), Miles McBride (left groin), and Cameron Payne (right ankle) are all out against the Bucks. Furthermore, Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League) and Pacome Dadiet (G League) are listed as questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Meanwhile, the Bucks also have some key players missing for this crucial game against the Knicks.

Damian Lillard (right calf), Bobby Portis (league suspension), and Jericho Sims (right thumb) are out against New York. Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also listed as questionable and is dealing with a left foot sprain.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and Depth Charts for March 28

youtube-cover
Ad

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to start Delon Wright, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Delon Wright

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

OG Anunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Tyler Kolek

Landry Shamet

Pacome Dadiet

Precious Achiuwa

Mitchell Robinson




P.J. Tucker


Ad

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to start Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Ryan Rollins

Taurean Prince

Kyle Kuzma

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Kevin Porter Jr.

AJ Green

Gary Trent Jr.

Pat Connaughton

Pete Nance

Jamaree Bouyea

Andre Jackson Jr.


Tyler Smith

Chris Livingston

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी