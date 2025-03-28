New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 28 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in their third meeting of the 2024-25 season. So far, the Knicks have won both of their games against the Bucks convincingly. Milwaukee will hope to avoid being swept in the regular-season series on Friday.

Their first game this season was played on November 8. New York defeated the Bucks 116-94. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. Jalen Brunson dropped 15 points and nine assists.

Their second game took place on January 12 and ended in yet another loss for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 46 points, Middleton poured in 16 of his own, but the rest of the team was held to less than 10 points.

Meanwhile, Brunson paved the way for the Knicks, recording 44 points, six assists and five rebounds. KAT was also key and had 30 points, 18 rebounds and four assists.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury reports for March 28

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks will have to make some significant adjustments for tonight’s game, as some key players will miss the game against Milwaukee.

Jalen Brunson (right ankle), Ariel Hukporti (left knee), Miles McBride (left groin), and Cameron Payne (right ankle) are all out against the Bucks. Furthermore, Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League) and Pacome Dadiet (G League) are listed as questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Meanwhile, the Bucks also have some key players missing for this crucial game against the Knicks.

Damian Lillard (right calf), Bobby Portis (league suspension), and Jericho Sims (right thumb) are out against New York. Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also listed as questionable and is dealing with a left foot sprain.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and Depth Charts for March 28

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to start Delon Wright, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Delon Wright Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Tyler Kolek Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson





P.J. Tucker



Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth charts

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to start Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ryan Rollins Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Pat Connaughton Pete Nance Jamaree Bouyea Andre Jackson Jr.

Tyler Smith Chris Livingston

