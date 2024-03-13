New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 12, 2024

It was an Eastern Conference battle between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. It's been rough for the Sixers ever since their superstar big man Joel Embiid was sidelined due to a left knee injury.

The Knicks proved why the 76ers need Embiid to flourish after establishing a first 26-14 lead.

During the opening quarter, New York's starting five all provided equally balanced numbers to help their team come out on top early. Unfortunately for Philly, it was only Tyrese Maxey who did most of the work, scoring 10 points.

Then, in the second quarter, Kelly Oubre Jr. attempted to help Maxey and the Sixers catch up to the Knicks, finishing with 11 points in the first half. However, New York's prowess was too much to handle for Philly with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby leading the charge.

Brunson led the New York Knicks to a solid 59-41 halftime lead with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds. Hart was also impressive, nearly notching a triple-double in the first half with 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. As for Anunoby, he added 10 points to help the Knicks establish their dominance early in the game.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores (March 12)

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-FG% FT Tobias Harris 0 3 0 0 0 - - - Kelly Oubre Jr. 11 2 0 0 0 4-7 2-4 1-1 Mo Bamba 5 1 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 - Kyle Lowry 2 1 3 0 0 1-4 0-3 - Tyrese Maxey 12 1 4 0 0 4-10 2-4 2-2 Cameron Payne 2 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 - Nicolas Batum 0 1 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 - Paul Reed 4 2 0 1 0 2-2 - 0-2 Buddy Hield 5 2 2 0 0 2-5 1-3 - Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP - - - - - - - KJ Martin DNP - - - - - - -

New York Knicks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-FG% FT OG Anunoby 10 3 1 0 0 4-8 2-4 - Josh Hart 13 8 8 1 0 6-11 1-5 - Isaiah Hartenstein 4 4 1 0 0 2-2 - - Jalen Brunson 15 3 6 1 0 5-9 4-7 1-2 Donte DiVincenzo 6 2 2 1 1 2-6 2-4 - Precious Achiuwa 6 2 1 0 0 3-4 - - Bojan Bogdanovic 0 1 0 0 0 - - - Miles McBride 3 0 1 0 0 1-1 1-1 - Alec Burks 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - Mitchell Robinson DNP - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - -