New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 12, 2024

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 13, 2024 00:56 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

It was an Eastern Conference battle between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. It's been rough for the Sixers ever since their superstar big man Joel Embiid was sidelined due to a left knee injury.

The Knicks proved why the 76ers need Embiid to flourish after establishing a first 26-14 lead.

During the opening quarter, New York's starting five all provided equally balanced numbers to help their team come out on top early. Unfortunately for Philly, it was only Tyrese Maxey who did most of the work, scoring 10 points.

Then, in the second quarter, Kelly Oubre Jr. attempted to help Maxey and the Sixers catch up to the Knicks, finishing with 11 points in the first half. However, New York's prowess was too much to handle for Philly with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby leading the charge.

Brunson led the New York Knicks to a solid 59-41 halftime lead with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds. Hart was also impressive, nearly notching a triple-double in the first half with 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. As for Anunoby, he added 10 points to help the Knicks establish their dominance early in the game.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores (March 12)

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player

PTS

REB

AST

STL

BLK

FG%

3-FG%

FT

Tobias Harris

03000---

Kelly Oubre Jr.

1120004-72-41-1

Mo Bamba

510002-21-1-

Kyle Lowry

213001-40-3-

Tyrese Maxey

1214004-102-42-2

Cameron Payne

200011-30-1-

Nicolas Batum

010100-20-1-

Paul Reed

420102-2-0-2

Buddy Hield

522002-51-3-

Ricky Council IV

DNP-------

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

DNP-------

KJ Martin

DNP-------

New York Knicks game player stats

Player

PTS

REB

AST

STL

BLK

FG%

3-FG%

FT

OG Anunoby

1031004-82-4-

Josh Hart

1388106-111-5-

Isaiah Hartenstein

441002-2--

Jalen Brunson

1536105-94-71-2

Donte DiVincenzo

622112-62-4-

Precious Achiuwa

621003-4--

Bojan Bogdanovic

01000---

Miles McBride

301001-11-1-

Alec Burks

210001-30-2-

Shake Milton

DNP

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mitchell Robinson

DNP

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Jericho Sims

DNP

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?