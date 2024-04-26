New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 25, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers try to pick themselves off the mat in Game 3 against the New York Knicks at home. After two consecutive late-game losses in the Big Apple, the Sixers hope to break through on familiar ground. Joel Embiid, questionable again leading before the game, had been cleared to play so Philadelphia liked its chances of cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Knicks went into the game quite healthy with only Julius Randle out of the lineup. Jalen Brunson, who struggled with his shooting in the first two games, looked to finally get some rhythm going.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 17 4 2 1 1 1 7-11 3-4 0-0 -10 Isaiah Hartenstein 14 4 1 0 0 0 7-12 0-1 0-0 -24 Jalen Brunson 39 2 13 0 0 4 13-27 3-7 10-12 -14 Josh Hart 20 6 6 1 0 0 8-16 4-8 0-0 -13 Donte DiVincenzo 5 4 3 1 0 1 2-7 0-3 1-2 0 Precious Achiuwa 4 0 0 0 1 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 +6 Bojan Bogdanovic 5 3 1 0 1 1 1-5 1-3 2-3 +1 Mitchell Robinson 2 7 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-2 +7 Miles McBride 8 2 1 1 0 1 3-7 2-4 0-0 -8 Mamadi Diakite DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 8 5 0 0 1 0 4-10 0-2 0-0 +2 Joel Embiid 50 8 4 0 1 3 13-19 5-7 19-21 +16 Kyle Lowry 9 2 4 1 1 1 3-5 1-3 2-2 +11 Tyrese Maxey 25 4 7 2 0 1 9-21 3-8 4-4 +4 Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 7 3 2 0 2 6-8 2-4 1-2 +7 Nic Batum 4 6 2 1 2 0 1-2 1-2 1-2 +9 Paul Reed 3 3 1 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 -5 Cam Payne 11 1 3 0 2 2 4-7 3-4 0-0 +9 Buddy Hield 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 +2 KJ Martin DNP - - - - - - - - - Mo Bamba DNP - - - - - - - - - De'Anthony Melton DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - - -

The New York Knicks were ready for the pressure and the rowdy hostile crowd, leading 29-27 after the first 12 minutes. Jalen Brunson, who had two straight bad shooting nights in the series, had more rhythm and got going early.

The second period was more of the same story as the New York Knicks had every answer to everything the Philadelphia 76ers threw at them. Joel Embiid was superb as Mitchell Robinson's late first-period injury removed the Knicks' best shadow on "The Process."

Still, the Knicks had a slim 58-55 advantage as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The third quarter was unquestionably the best the Philadelphia 76ers played throughout the series. Joel Embiid ran amok, dropping 18 points while Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and even Cam Payne got in on the act. For the first time this series, the New York Knicks had long stretches where they looked overmatched.

After three-quarters of play, the hosts took a 98-85 lead and momentum all on their side. If not for Jalen Brunson, the Sixers would have left the visitors in the dust. Philly's defense totally took out Donte DiVincenzo, forcing him to take tough shots or give up the ball.

The final period went back to the same dogfight that happened in the first 24 minutes of the game. Mitchell Robinson's injury and Isaiah Hartentstein's foul trouble were huge disadvantages for the Knicks down the stretch.

Joel Embiid controlled the game like a puppet master leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 win in Game 3.

Joel Embiid's sizzling-hot night included going 5-for-7 in 3-pointers tonight. The Knicks were so concerned about his inside domination that they were willing to give up the long ball to him.

Tyrese Maxey wasn't as impressive but he had a solid clip 3-for-8 clip from the same distance.

Josh Hart sustained his hot hand in the series, hitting half of his eight 3-point tries for the night. Jalen Brunson finished 3-for-7 while Donte DiVincenzo missed all of his three attempts from rainbow distance.

