  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 28, 2024 20:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers has been one of the more exciting matchups of the first round. The two teams were back in action Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4 matchup.

Led by a 50-point outing from Joel Embiid in Game 3, the Sixers secured their first win of the series. Now, they look to even things up before hitting the road back to New York.

As for the Knicks, they're looking to get one step close to advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A win in Game 4 will put them in a position to end things in Game 5 on their home floor.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

New York Knicks player stats and box score

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Jalen Brunson474100118-342-89-11
Donte DiVincenzo820003-112-70-0
Josh Hart4175030-70-34-8
OG Anunoby 16140038-160-41-2
Isaiah Hartenstein842104-60-00-2
Miles McBride1340004-73-52-3
Precious Achiuwa172040-50-01-2
Bojan Bogdanovic000000-00-00-0
Alec BurksDNP
Jericho SimsDNP
Mamadi DiakiteDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Daquan JeffriesDNP
Mitchell Robinson DNP

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Tyrese Maxey 2366108-213-94-4
Kyle Lowry 755001-61-54-4
Kelly Oubre1932117-1530-0
Tobias Harris1080004-100-12-2
Joel Embiid27106327-191-612-14
Nic Batum 171020-30-11-2
Cam Payne510010-0-00-0
De'Anthony Melton021000-20-20-0
Paul Reed010010-20-00-0
Ricky Council DNP
Mo Bamba DNP
Buddy HieldDNP
KJ MartinDNP
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Guess the Lakers players!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?