New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers has been one of the more exciting matchups of the first round. The two teams were back in action Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4 matchup.
Led by a 50-point outing from Joel Embiid in Game 3, the Sixers secured their first win of the series. Now, they look to even things up before hitting the road back to New York.
As for the Knicks, they're looking to get one step close to advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A win in Game 4 will put them in a position to end things in Game 5 on their home floor.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores
New York Knicks player stats and box score
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|Jalen Brunson
|47
|4
|10
|0
|1
|18-34
|2-8
|9-11
|Donte DiVincenzo
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3-11
|2-7
|0-0
|Josh Hart
|4
|17
|5
|0
|3
|0-7
|0-3
|4-8
|OG Anunoby
|16
|14
|0
|0
|3
|8-16
|0-4
|1-2
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|8
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|Miles McBride
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4-7
|3-5
|2-3
|Precious Achiuwa
|1
|7
|2
|0
|4
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Alec Burks
|DNP
|Jericho Sims
|DNP
|Mamadi Diakite
|DNP
|Shake Milton
|DNP
|Daquan Jeffries
|DNP
|Mitchell Robinson
|DNP
Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|Tyrese Maxey
|23
|6
|6
|1
|0
|8-21
|3-9
|4-4
|Kyle Lowry
|7
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1-6
|1-5
|4-4
|Kelly Oubre
|19
|3
|2
|1
|1
|7-15
|3
|0-0
|Tobias Harris
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4-10
|0-1
|2-2
|Joel Embiid
|27
|10
|6
|3
|2
|7-19
|1-6
|12-14
|Nic Batum
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|Cam Payne
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-
|0-0
|0-0
|De'Anthony Melton
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Paul Reed
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|Ricky Council
|DNP
|Mo Bamba
|DNP
|Buddy Hield
|DNP
|KJ Martin
|DNP
