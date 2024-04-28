New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers has been one of the more exciting matchups of the first round. The two teams were back in action Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 4 matchup.

Led by a 50-point outing from Joel Embiid in Game 3, the Sixers secured their first win of the series. Now, they look to even things up before hitting the road back to New York.

As for the Knicks, they're looking to get one step close to advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals. A win in Game 4 will put them in a position to end things in Game 5 on their home floor.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Jalen Brunson 47 4 10 0 1 18-34 2-8 9-11 Donte DiVincenzo 8 2 0 0 0 3-11 2-7 0-0 Josh Hart 4 17 5 0 3 0-7 0-3 4-8 OG Anunoby 16 14 0 0 3 8-16 0-4 1-2 Isaiah Hartenstein 8 4 2 1 0 4-6 0-0 0-2 Miles McBride 13 4 0 0 0 4-7 3-5 2-3 Precious Achiuwa 1 7 2 0 4 0-5 0-0 1-2 Bojan Bogdanovic 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Alec Burks DNP Jericho Sims DNP Mamadi Diakite DNP Shake Milton DNP Daquan Jeffries DNP Mitchell Robinson DNP

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Tyrese Maxey 23 6 6 1 0 8-21 3-9 4-4 Kyle Lowry 7 5 5 0 0 1-6 1-5 4-4 Kelly Oubre 19 3 2 1 1 7-15 3 0-0 Tobias Harris 10 8 0 0 0 4-10 0-1 2-2 Joel Embiid 27 10 6 3 2 7-19 1-6 12-14 Nic Batum 1 7 1 0 2 0-3 0-1 1-2 Cam Payne 5 1 0 0 1 0- 0-0 0-0 De'Anthony Melton 0 2 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 Paul Reed 0 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 Ricky Council DNP Mo Bamba DNP Buddy Hield DNP KJ Martin DNP

