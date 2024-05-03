New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 2, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6

After rising from the grave on Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers tried to take one step out of that hole against the New York Knicks. A win in Game 6 at home would have given their playoff hopes a major boost and even the series. Joel Embiid, questionable again before the game, had been cleared to play so the home team was ready to defend its court.

New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- O.G. Anunoby 19 9 0 2 2 1 8-17 2-5 1-3 +6 Isaiah Hartenstein 14 9 2 0 2 3 7-13 0-0 0-0 -3 Jalen Brunson 41 3 12 0 0 2 13-27 3-8 12-16 +9 Josh Hart 16 14 7 0 0 2 5-11 3-5 3-3 +7 Donte DiVincenzo 23 4 7 2 3 1 8-18 5-9 2-2 +3 Mitchell Robinson 2 9 0 2 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 +7 Miles McBride 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 -16 Precious Achiuwa DNP - - - - - - - - - Mamadi Diakite DNP - - - - - - - - - Jericho Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - Alec Burks DNP - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 0 4 3 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -10 Joel Embiid 39 13 2 1 1 5 12-25 2-5 13-13 -2 Kyle Lowry 0 2 3 0 1 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 Tyrese Maxey 17 5 5 2 0 1 6-18 1-6 4-4 -4 Kelly Oubre Jr. 17 5 1 1 1 2 7-14 3-7 0-0 +8 Nic Batum 16 7 2 0 1 1 5-7 3-5 3-4 -6 D.J. Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Paul Reed 0 4 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Cam Payne 6 2 3 1 0 0 2-8 2-6 0-0 -3 Buddy Hield 20 4 1 0 0 1 6-10 6-9 2-2 +12 Terquavion Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 De'Anthony Melton DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game summary

The New York Knicks came out like a house on fire to start Game 6 after their nightmarish late-game showing two nights ago. They erupted for 36 points and smothered the Philadelphia 76ers to just 22. As expected, Jalen Brunson got going early to signal his intent to atone for some miscues in New York.

The hosts returned the favor in the second quarter, pounding New York from just about every area on the floor. Philadelphia’s intensity and hustle were contagious as its bench led by Buddy Hield and Nic Batum had superb showings. A 32-15 advantage in the said period by the 76ers gave them a 54-51 edge as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The New York Knicks came out of the halftime break bringing back the same resolve and intensity in the first quarter. Tom Thibodeau's Villanova crew continued to carry the visitors on both ends of the floor. Jalen Brunson had been unstoppable at times.

Tyrese Maxey struggled after Game 5's heroic performance. New York's attention on defense toward him was impressive considering Joel Embiid lurked. They wouldn't allow Maxey any room to get full speed. The teams finished the third quarter tied 83-83 with the fourth frame still to come.

Like in the previous games, the fourth quarter was again frenetic and pulsating in Game 6. The New York Knicks took a 107-99 lead with 3:27 to go following Jalen Brunson's 15-footer. As many predicted, the Philadelphia 76ers responded.

The Sixers unleashed an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 109-108 following after Kelly Oubre's follow-up dunk off a Tobias Harris miss. From there, both teams exchanged crucial baskets until Jalen Brunson's free throws with 7.1 seconds made it 118-115.

The Knicks eventually held on when Buddy Hield's 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds didn't even hit the rim. Josh Hart grabbed the rebound to end the Philadelphia 76ers' season.

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid's 3-pointers tonight

The Knicks' deadliest shooters were on point tonight in a close-out game on the road. They combined to sink 8-of-17 3-pointers to help the visitors fend off the hard-charging hosts and clinch the series.

The 76ers' combo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey wasn't as lethal, finishing 3-for-11 from the same range.

The Knicks now face Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, who beat the Milwaukee Bucks to book their ticket to the next round.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is set to begin on Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.