New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 12, 2025

After a solid run in February, the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have both stumbled in the month of March. The two teams will meet on Wednesday for the first time this season with the Trail Blazers desperate to halt a four-game losing streak that.

The Knicks come into the game with a 41-23 record and are firmly cemented in third-place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers (28-38) will be looking to string together some wins over the final month of the season as they aim to work their way back into the play-in spots.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the New York Knicks at the Moda Center on Wednesday, Mar. 12, with the game set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be available for fans locally on KATU, KUNP, and MSG. Fans will also be able to stream the game on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (-170), Blazers (+145)

Spread: Knicks -3.5 (-115), Blazers +3.5 (-105)

Total (Over/Under): Over 226.5 (-110), Under 226.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen at Rocket Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Big Apple this offseason brought with it a sense of optimism but there are still a few rough edges in the Tom Thibodeau system. Last season, the Knicks finished with 50 wins. This season, they are on pace for 53.

New York has also struggled against top-tier opposition like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to questions about whether this team will be able to contend in the postseason.

Thibodeau's team has lost three of their last four games and have a 5-5 record in their last 10. On the road, the Knicks have a 20-12 record.

The New York Knicks will go into Wednesday's encounter without All-Star Jalen Brunson. The talented point guard suffered an ankle injury against the LA Lakers on Thursday, and has missed the last two games.

Unlike the Knicks who are relying on a veteran group of players, the Portland Trail Blazers are building around a young core. Anfernee Simons, 25, has been one of the standout players for the organization. Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe, who are all under 25, have also been key figures.

The Blazers got off to to a shaky start, winning just three of their first 11 games to start the season. However, Chauncey Billups has done an excellent job of steadying the ship with an inexperienced lineup. Portland is currently 10th in the Western Conference, five games out of the play-in spots.

A four-game losing streak will be concerning for Billups, but this Portland team has been extremely streaking throughout the season. They put together six consecutive wins from the end of January to early February, and have also have two more four-game win streaks in 2025.

The Blazers will be without center Deandre Ayton, who is set to miss out with a left calf strain.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates after a basket against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

With Jalen Brunson set to sit out this game, Karl-Anthony Towns will likely play a bigger role. The big man has led the lineup in points over the last two games, finishing with 23 and 26-point outings.

Towns is averaging 24.2 ppg this season. His point total is set at 25.5, which seems high. Take the under in what is expected to be a closely contested game.

Deni Avdija is coming off a sensational performance against the Golden State Warriors, where he finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. If he can continue that form, the Blazers will have a real chance of an upset at the Moda Center.

Avdija's rebound total is set at 7.5. Expect the 6-foot-9 forward to go over that number.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

This should be a tight game and both teams need a win to cement their place in the postseason. Playing at home will provide a major boost for the Trail Blazers, and the fact that they don't have to go up against Brunson will give them some confidence.

Portland should be able to cover the 3.5-point spread, and maybe even upset the Knicks on Wednesday night.

